Over 150,000 Users Know Tax1099.com Is The Industry Leader for Digital Tax Information Reporting

·5 min read

New Features And Solutions For Accountants, Small Businesses, and Enterprise Customers

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Tax1099.com - powered by Zenwork, an award-winning, IRS-approved form 9 and 10 series eFile provider and vendor onboarding solution, is offering new features on top of its existing, robust feature set to tax professionals and AP departments as they file for the 2021 tax year. Tax1099.com, the industry leader in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting software is a cloud-based platform that automates e-filing and e-delivery of IRS and state forms, including 1099s, 1095s, W-2s, and more. Tax1099.com drives significant digital workflow and automation benefits for businesses of all sizes and CPA firms filing on behalf of business clients. With eFiling of over 40 plus forms, TIN verification with the IRS, and integrations with QuickBooks, Bill.com, Tipalti, Entrata, FreshBooks, Sage Intacct, Xero, AccountingSuite, Zoho Books, and BQE Core; Tax1099.com is fast becoming the partner of choice for large digital companies looking for a modern, 1099 API-first solution.

With Tax1099.com's easy tools and resources, you still have time to eFile and distribute all of your W-2s and 1099s before January 31, 2022, IRS deadline. Accountants, small businesses, and enterprise users will find a quick and hassle-free filing experience.

Tax1099.com offers the following exclusive features:

Over 40 Different Forms Available

Using a simple three-step process, over 40 different forms are available for scheduled eFiling through Tax1099.com. From 1098 and 1099's to payroll forms, stock options forms (Form 3921, Form 3922), and cryptocurrency forms (Form 1099-B); Tax1099.com's user-friendly platform makes it quick and easy to file and stay compliant with the IRS and state revenue departments.

State Compliance and Filing

With Tax1099.com, tax professionals and AP departments of all sizes can manage the state filing process with the most up-to-date requirements, information, and resources available. Tax1099.com files to all states, both states that participate in the Combined Federal State Filing (CFSF) program, and non-CFSF states, based on their requirements, automating and streamlining compliance with state regulations.

W9 Collection and Vendor Onboarding

On top of filing 40 forms to the IRS and states, Tax1099.com also has vendor onboarding and management by electronically obtaining critical vendor W-9 information, real-time TIN matching, accurate 1099 data collection, payment tracking of vendor tax withholdings, and report validation. With the API, customers can iFrame the W-9 collection form onto their platform so it looks like you are collecting the data directly.

TIN Match and Address Validation

Tax1099.com's TIN Match validates the SSN/EIN with the IRS database; ensuring you have the correct vendor or recipient information upfront. TIN match verification and address validation can be performed when creating profiles or during the importing process. These features are helpful to customers who want to avoid IRS B Notices or delays with filing forms for recipients.

Full API Capabilities

Tax1099.com's full-scale API capabilities give individuals and businesses the ability to automate their entire filing and compliance process. W9 collection, real-time TIN matching, form filing, and PDF generation are all available through the Tax1099.com API suite.

Ecosystem Partners/Integrations

With the industry's largest list of integration partners, Tax1099.com makes it easy to sync your 1099-qualified vendors and payments. Partnerships with QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online, Bill.com, Tipalti, Entrata, FreshBooks, Sage Intacct, Xero, AccountingSuite, Zoho Books, and BQE Core allow you to seamlessly complete year-round eFiling, prior-year eFiling, corrected forms, and much more.

Outstanding Customer Service

Tax1099.com provides best-in-class customer service through live phone and chat support, including expanded phone line hours during tax season. In addition to live support, their expansive Knowledge Base includes articles, videos, and training sessions all designed to ensure you get the most from your Tax1099.com experience.

Rights Management and Security

Enterprise and eFile Plus accounts give you the ability to create multiple users, assign specific rights to each user, such as the right to enter the information, review, and even approve the work of other staff users.

Tax1099.com delivers universal security and IRS-compliant annual SSAE-18 Type II audits to protect your data. With high-end data encryption, 256-bit bank-grade security standards, TIN masking, and two-factor authentication procedures, protecting your data is their #1 priority. Single sign-on, enabling users to securely authenticate with multiple applications and websites using just one set of credentials, is also available.

About Zenwork

Zenwork, Inc. powersTax1099 and Compliancely brands, is a fast-growing digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology company and recently closed a $163 million funding round with Spectrum Equity. Zenwork has 10+ years of experience in powering more than 12 million informational tax returns a year and 100,000+ real-time identity verification checks a day on behalf of its customer base. Located in Fayetteville, Arkansas the company currently serves over 150,000 customers nationwide, including 30,000 CPA firms, as well as companies in fast-growing industries such as Gig Economy, FinTech, and Payments. Learn more about Zenwork at www.zenwork.com, www.tax1099.com, and compliancely.com.

CONTACT:

Zenwork, Inc.
April Rae Mallord,
April@zenwork.com

SOURCE: Zenwork, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685634/Over-150000-Users-Know-Tax1099com-Is-The-Industry-Leader-for-Digital-Tax-Information-Reporting

