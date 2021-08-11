Over $ 2.5 Billion growth expected in Visual Effects (VFX) Market during 2020-2024 | Position of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp. to remain dominant during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding market position of various vendors including Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. (US), Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Digital Idea Corp. (South Korea), Eastman Kodak Co. (US), Framestore Ltd. (UK), Hydraulx VFX Ltd. (US), Rodeo FX Inc. (Canada), Sony Corp. (Japan), Technicolor SA (France), and The Walt Disney Co. (US).
More details: www.technavio.com/report/visual-effects-market-industry-analysis
Factors such as increasing demand for high-quality content and the increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The visual effects (VFX) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Visual Effects (VFX) Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free
sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43126
Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the visual effects (VFX) market in the movies & entertainment industry include Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Visual Effects (VFX) Market size
Visual Effects (VFX) Market trends
Visual Effects (VFX) Market industry analysis
The real-time rendering in VFX production is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, storage issues for VFX rendering may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the visual effects (VFX) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Enquire about the report before purchasing
Related Reports on Communication Services Include:
Global Recorded Music Market - Global recorded music market is segmented by type (digital, physical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Post Production Market - Global post production market is segmented by application (movie, television, commercials, and online videos) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the visual effects (VFX) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the visual effects (VFX) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual effects (VFX) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Movies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Television - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Advertisements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.
Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.
Digital Idea Corp.
Eastman Kodak Co.
Framestore Ltd.
Hydraulx VFX Ltd.
Rodeo FX Inc.
Sony Corp.
Technicolor SA
The Walt Disney Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over--2-5-billion-growth-expected-in-visual-effects-vfx-market-during-2020-2024--position-of-deluxe-entertainment-services-group-inc-digital-domain-holdings-ltd-digital-idea-corp-to-remain-dominant-during-the-forecast-per-301351499.html
SOURCE Technavio