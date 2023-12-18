Over 20,000 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites have been recalled. Here's why.

If you have purchased or think you may have a purchased a bag of TGI Fridays "Honey BBQ" flavored boneless chicken bites in the last couple of months, now is the time to check your freezer.

The Food and Safety Inspection Service with the USDA issued a food recall for about 26,550 pounds of chicken bites manufactured on Oct. 3 after receiving complaints from consumers that discovered plastic under the breading of the bites.

The restaurant chain’s supplier, Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated voluntarily recalled the product as it is believed the bites were “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear, hard plastic.”

No reports of injury or illness after product consumption have been reported since the notice was made public. The chicken bites were shipped to retail locations all over the country.

Here’s how to check whether your bites have been recalled.

How do I know if my TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites have been recalled?

Your best bet is to check the bag’s label. You're going to want to look for:

Carton size : 15 ounces

Labeling : TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ Chicken

Best-by date : 12/26/2024

Establishment number: P-20287 (inside the USDA mark of inspection)

Why are food inspectors concerned?

Food inspectors are concerned that bags of the recalled chicken bites may still be in freezers, given their consume-by date.

Any and all recalled chicken bites should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.

Anyone concerned about potential injury or illness post consumption should contact their local healthcare provider.

Who can I contact with questions about the recall?

Its unclear whether consumers will receive a refund or compensation of any kind of returning the chicken bites to the retail location they purchased them from, but consumers can call 1-(800)-280-7185 to get in to touch with the brand’s supplier, Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated.

Consumers can contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888)-674-6854 or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov with any and all food safety questions.

You can send a complaint through the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recall for TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites after plastic found