Over $ 200 Mn growth expected in Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market During 2021-2025 | Regulations Restricting Brake Dust Formation to boost growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market is set to grow by USD 204.26 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 13%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Alcon Components Ltd., Baer Inc., Brembo Spa, Centric Parts, MAT Foundry Group Ltd. Rotora, Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd., Surface Transforms Plc, and Wilwood Engineering Inc. are some of the major market participants. Regulations restricting brake dust formation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44353
Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Alcon Components Ltd., Baer Inc., Brembo Spa, Centric Parts, MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Rotora, Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd., Surface Transforms Plc, and Wilwood Engineering Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market size
Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market trends
Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market industry analysis
The development of high-performance braking systems based on adaptive braking systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the ongoing slowdown in major emerging economies may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market - Gobal automotive brake friction materials market is segmented by application (passenger cars, LCVs, and MCVs and HCVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market - Global automotive brake wear sensors market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Drilled rotors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Slotted rotors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
Alcon Components Ltd.
Baer Inc.
Brembo Spa
Centric Parts
MAT Foundry Group Ltd.
Rotora
Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd.
Surface Transforms Plc
Wilwood Engineering Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-carbon-ceramic-brake-rotors-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over--200-mn-growth-expected-in-automotive-carbon-ceramic-brake-rotors-market-during-2021-2025--regulations-restricting-brake-dust-formation-to-boost-growth--technavio-301297316.html
SOURCE Technavio