Over $2M Donated So Far in Meridian Gaming’s Global Covid Response

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the start of the pandemic, Meridian Gaming has helped local communities in 30+ markets by donating over 2.000.000 US$ to Covid-related projects and charities.



The project beneficiaries have been more than 350 hospitals and medical centers of Europe, LATAM, and Africa.

For over 18 months now, Meridian keeps supporting national hospitals and medical centers, safe houses, transfusion centers, gerontology centers, social welfare NGOs, health foundations throughout Southeast Europe, European Union, LATAM, Central America, Africa, and Asia.

The company has also partnered with World Health Organization (WHO) to help its Global Covid-19 Relief and Solidarity Response Plan. Thanks to the company, the WHO has been able to support the world’s most vulnerable countries in their efforts to roll out COVID-19 response campaigns.

Global Donation Program to Combat SMA

Meridian is a record holder of its kind in the campaign to repair the social-economic consequences of the pandemic.

As other serious diseases are active amid the pandemic, the Group has for years supported the fight of children, their parents, and national humanitarian foundations for timely treatment of SMA with their donations.

Our communities have been tested and tempted as never before - that is why the example of Meridian reminds us that global solidarity is the only sustainable value in times of uncertainty.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a065ac2f-2361-40c0-b445-16efcdd37b58



