Over 3/5th of Dental Services Demand to be created by Dental Clinics, Fact.MR

Dental Services Market Analysis Report By Service Type (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Laser Dentistry, Dentures), By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental services market revenues was estimated at US$ 326.3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 656.5 Bn.



Dental Clinics segment held a massive market share of over 65% at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022-2032. Over 80% of the dental clinics are run via non-public owners, in line with research. Most of the consumers choose dental clinics over hospitals due to the fact that in the former’s case there is more availability of healthcare professionals. There is an upward thrust in dental clinics round the sector due to the price performance and personal attention that it provides. Besides, freedom of operation and lesser administrative burden further makes dental clinics obvious choice for consumers.

“The number of private dental clinics is expected to increase significantly in the years to come. Furthermore, the improvements in healthcare infrastructure offering its induction effect on dental services market is projected to propel the industry forward”, comments Fact.MR analyst.



Dental services Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered

• North America



• Latin America



• Europe



• East Asia



• South Asia



• Oceania



• MEA



Key Market Segments Covered

• Service Type



• End-use Type



• Region



Key Companies Profiled

• Aspen Dental Management Inc.



• InterDent, Inc.



• National Health Service England



• The British United Provident Association Limited



• Apollo White Dental



• Abano Healthcare Group Limited



• Coast Dental



• Dental Service Group



• Axis Dental



• Pacific Dental Service



• Gentle Dental of New England





Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global dental services market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 656.5 Bn by 2032.

In 2022, North America is projected to contribute more than 40% of the dental services market revenue.

Among end-use segments, dental clinics is set to grow at 6.2% CAGR in the next ten years.

In service type, Dental Implants segment is projected to hold over 15% share throughout the analysis period, growing at a rate of 7.4% from 2022-2032.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to experience a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2032.

Globally, U.S. accounts for nearly 40% of the dental services market, whereas, the market in Japan is projected to witness fastest growth.

Revenue of Dental Services from 2017 to 2021 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032

As per the dental services industry research by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, market value of the dental services industry increased at around 5.6% CAGR, wherein, countries such as the U.S., UK, China, South Korea and Japan held significant share in the global market.

The dental services market reached a valuation of US$ 326.3 Bn in 2021 wherein worldwide revenues rose by 6% year-over-year. Fact.MR estimates that dental services revenue will grow nearly 2X from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 656.5 Bn in 2032.

Dental Services market revenue is expected to be created mostly by dental clinics which is expected to grow at 6.2% in the next ten years. People like to visit private dental clinics due to high individual attention, efficiency in service and modern technology involved with the procedure.

The market for Dentures is expected to grow at a significant pace of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Being a country with high potential for dental services, the market in Japan is expected to grow at the highest rate of 8% in the next ten years.

Competitive Landscape

Dental services market has large number of large and small players that compete on the basis of service quality, and technological upgradation. Most of the recent developments in dental services market belongs to partnerships and new investments.

In October 2021, Aspen Dental Management announced that it would enter into a partnership with SprintRay. The agreement was signed by both teams in the summer of 2018. SprintRay will provide its 3D printing technology to Aspen Dental facilities around the U.S.

In August 2021, New Zealand-based Abano Healthcare Group entered into an investment agreement with Townsville-based 1300Smiles Holdings for up to 84% of its assets, valued at around US$ 166 Mn.

The impact of COVID-19 on the dental services industry was less pronounced than on many other industries. Despite heavy blows to a great deal of industries, the dental services industry continued to grow nicely, at an average rate of 5.6% over the course of 2019. According to dental experts, the reason for the growth of the industry during the pandemic might be related to patients' greater focus on oral hygiene. There has also been a growing consciousness among people regarding their appearance therefore even though the industry saw some lows at some point of time or the other, it quickly recovered from such shocks.

Market Segments Covered in Dental services Industry Analysis

By Service Type : Dental Implants Orthodontics Periodontics Endodontics Cosmetic Dentistry Laser Dentistry Dentures Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Other Types

By End-Use : Hospitals Dental Clinics





More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dental services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Type (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Laser Dentistry, Dentures, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Other Types) by End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

