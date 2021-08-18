Over $ 3.76 Bn growth expected in Diabetic Food Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The diabetic food market in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry is poised to grow by USD 3.76 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the diabetic food market will progress at a CAGR of 6.24%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd., Danone SA, Fifty50 Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd., Danone SA, Fifty50 Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.
The growing influence of online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Diabetic Food Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the diabetic food market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry include David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd., Danone SA, Fifty50 Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
Diabetic Food Market size
Diabetic Food Market trends
Diabetic Food Market analysis
The diabetic food market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growing influence of online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diabetic food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist diabetic food market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the diabetic food market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the diabetic food market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diabetic food market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Diabetic beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Diabetic dairy products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd.
Danone SA
Fifty50 Foods
Kellogg Co.
Mars Inc.
Nestle SA
PepsiCo Inc.
Strauss Group Ltd.
The Coca-Cola Co.
Unilever Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
