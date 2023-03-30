U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

Over 30,000 Funds to Get Their ESG Ratings Downgraded at MSCI

Natasha White and Frances Schwartzkopff
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- About 31,000 funds are about to have their ESG scores lowered at MSCI Inc., as the firm’s ratings unit works through a major overhaul of its methodology in response to client feedback.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Clients had voiced concerns about “an upward drift in ratings across the fund universe,” which it’s now addressing, MSCI ESG Research said.

The measures include giving managers of swap-based exchange-traded funds six months to provide data on their underlying index constituents, which MSCI will start using to generate environmental, social and governance scores instead of collateral, it said.

The changes, which take effect at the end of next month, come as ESG score providers continue to draw criticism for using inconsistent methodologies that have yet to be properly regulated. That’s made a crackdown of ESG ratings a priority for policymakers across jurisdictions. The European Commission told Bloomberg on Friday that it’s planning to unveil new industry rules in the first half of this year in an effort to address growing concerns of greenwashing.

MSCI said its changes aren’t “linked to regulatory developments in the EU or elsewhere.” Instead, the company said the “methodology changes were driven by consultations with clients, based on market feedback.”

Given the pressure to improve ESG analysis, MSCI said it now believes that the threshold required to receive a top rating of AA or AAA “should be more rigorous and ambitious.”

Institutional investors have already started weighing in.

“Any significant adjustment to a rating is likely to lead to investors re-examining their portfolio to establish whether the fund continues to deliver in line with their strategy and investment beliefs,” said Joe Dabrowski, deputy director of policy at the UK Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, whose members oversee a combined £1.3 trillion ($1.6 trillion).

MSCI said its new methodology means it will also include about 8,200 new fixed-income funds in its coverage universe, “along with their numerous share classes.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

