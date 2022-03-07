U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.62
    -113.25 (-2.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,913.87
    -700.93 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,897.88
    -415.55 (-3.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.74
    -43.16 (-2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.34
    +3.66 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.30
    +32.70 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3111
    -0.0136 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3150
    +0.5350 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,420.01
    -1,320.90 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.99
    -13.63 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Biggar break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Over 30.5 % of Microcontroller Market Revenue to Be Contributed By Automotive Segment; Demand To Grow By 14% CAGR through 2031: Fact.MR Report 2022

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Microcontroller Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Product Type (8-bit Microcontroller, 16-bit Microcontroller, Others), By Application (Automotive Microcontroller, Consumer Electronics Microcontroller, Others) & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published report by Fact.MR expects the global market for microcontrollers to reach US$ 20 Bn by 2021-end. In the long-run, from 2021 to 2031, sales are expected to take a turn for the better, reaching US$ 74.14 Bn, clocking a CAGR worth 14%. Vehicle networking, interactive safety systems, self-driving cars, and digitalization of automobile has resulted in significant demand for microcontrollers.

From 2016 to 2020, the market experienced a robust CAGR worth 11.1%. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfurled, prospects contracted significantly in the automotive industry, given the fall in global output in the first half. However, uptake remained high across the medical industry, with healthcare providers leveraging advanced technological solutions to streamline workflows.

Future growth prospects are majorly reliant on extensive uptake in the automotive industry. With global automobile ownership expected to surge, consumers are focusing on purchasing luxury conventional and hybrid-electric vehicles with enhanced powertrains. Furthermore, automotive systems aimed at reducing carbon emissions are also gaining prominence, thus widening deployment of appropriate microcontrollers.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Microcontroller Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4556

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • North America to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 9.5%

  • Over the forecast period, the European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.

  • Asia to be a promising market, clocking a CAGR worth 6% through 2031

  • 16-bit microcontrollers to possess the largest market share, capturing 49% revenue

  • Automotive sector to remain primary application area, yielding over 30% revenue

“Microcontroller industries are reinforcing their commitment towards sustainability, prompting them to undertake internal renovation activities, impelling deployment of insulating and energy saving microcontrollers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered
Product Type

  • 8-bit Microcontroller

  • 16-bit Microcontroller

  • 32-bit Microcontroller

Application

  • Automotive Microcontroller

  • Consumer Electronics Microcontroller

  • Industrial Microcontroller

  • Medical Devices Microcontroller

  • Military & Defense Microcontroller

How are Increasing Hybrid Electric Vehicle Sales Encouraging Demand for Microcontrollers in North America?
According to Fact.MR, the market for microcontrollers is anticipated to surge at a robust 9.5% CAGR until 2031. Growing popularity of electric, hybrid, and self-driving vehicles is the primary reasons for enhanced market growth across the continent.

The U.S Department of Energy estimates that the fleet of hybrid electric vehicles in the U.S, is the 2nd largest, with 5.8 million units sold as of December 2020. As of Q1 2021, sales of electrified vehicles surged 81%, with combined sales of EVs, hybrid and plug-in hybrids surpassing 300,000.

With this ever-increasing scope, manufacturers are introducing the most advanced and well-equipped microcontroller units. For instance, Cypress Semiconductors offers the TraveoTM 32-bit Arm Automotive Microcontrollers for ensuring cutting-edge performance, safety and security features.

To learn more about Microcontroller Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4556

Competitive Landscape
Prominent manufacturers are focused on introducing new product lines, with added new and diverse features. Furthermore, strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions are also sought after. Notable developments in the industry are as follows:

  • In October 2020, Infineon Technologies launched the TraveoTM II Body microcontroller family for next-generation vehicle electronic systems. The product line aims to address a broad variety of automotive applications, including body control modules, door, window, sunroof and seat control units

  • In January of 2021, Microchip Technology introduced AVR® microcontrollers (MCUs). They are a good choice for a range of embedded system designs because they provide unrivaled performance, power efficiency, and adaptability. Because of their highly adjustable peripherals and the industry's most code-efficient architecture, they can bring numerous functions to a single chip with minimal programming.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited

  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • STMicroelectronics

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Zilog Inc.

Key Points Covered in Microcontroller Industry Analysis

  • Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

  • Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

  • Brand share and Market Share Analysis

  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Conditions

  • COVID-19 Impact on Microcontroller Market and How to Navigate

  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Microcontroller Market at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4556

Category-wise Insights
In terms of sales, the automotive segment is projected to dominate the market, accounting for 30.5% revenue until 2031. This high share is due to increased demand for MCUs for greater automotive safety features, convenience functions and entertainment systems. Because of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), this application sector is also predicted to increase significantly.

Image sensors are used in ADAS technology to increase driver safety by providing features like lane departure warnings, parking assistance, and collision avoidance systems. Stringent regulatory standards aimed at increasing road safety for drivers and pedestrians are projected to fuel growth even further.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Mud Gas Separator Industry Outlook (2022-2032) – Emergence of automation in drilling & well completion and strict safety regulations in oil & gas fields are expected to drive product penetration, since mud gas separators remove formation gas from drilling fluids and aid in reducing the chances of unwanted kicks. Moreover, in deep to ultra-deep drilling scenarios, mud gas separators work as a well-controlled equipment by eliminating gas content from drilling mud.

Will High Costs of Mulching Heads Affect Market Growth? – Leading market players such as Bobcat, John Deere, Caterpillar, and others frequently include user manuals with mulching heads that outline proper operation and maintenance procedures. However, high rate of replacement and high cost of services due to the lack of effective and regular maintenance pose major limitations to the land clearing attachment market.

Automatic ODME Enjoys Bulk of Market Share – Vessels are equipped with automatic and manual oil discharge monitoring equipment. Automatic units are operational and manual are used as secondary equipment when automatic ODMS is no more functional. Due to this, the replacement rate of automatic ODMS is comparatively high and accounts for higher demand from ship maintenance industries.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments

    Peabody Energy Corp. shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The financing will support Peabody Energy's potential near-term liquidity requirements in case of of additional increases in underlying coal prices. Peabody Energy said high demand and tight supply for coal has been amplified by the Russian-Ukrainia

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Russian rouble tanks as bids evaporate in offshore trade

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble lost over a fifth of its value in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Darden Restaurants' Shares Are Breaking Down From a Major Top Pattern

    Back on December 15 we reviewed the charts of Darden Restaurants and recommended avoiding the long side of the popular restaurant chain. Prices have continued to weaken to the point of an important downside shift.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in March

    Year to date, the Nasdaq Composite is down 16.4% and many of the biggest tech stock names are down even more. For three companies in particular, recently reported earnings further confirmed their positions of strength in their respective industries, making them my top tech stocks to buy in March. When PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings in early February, the market responded harshly, with shares selling off 25% the next day.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    It's fair to say that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and AT&T (NYSE: T) will be making headlines this week, even though those market bellwethers posted their latest quarterly reports weeks ago. Apple is hosting a media event on Tuesday. Disney follows with its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • European gas prices trading at equivalent of over $500 per barrel

    If you think energy prices are getting out of control in the U.S., just look at what they're trading at in Europe.