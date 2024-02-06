Over 300,000 GMC, Chevrolet trucks recalled over concerns with tailgate's release system

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pictured here was one of the trucks recalled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last Thursday.

More than 300,000 trucks manufactured by General Motors were recalled late last week over safety concerns posed by the tailgate’s electronic release system short circuiting after coming in contact with water.

The notice is set to impact about 323,232 trucks, including certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models sold between 2020 and 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The electronic gate-release, which could unlatch the tailgate while the vehicle is in motion, can cause a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA. The gate could also unlock while the truck is in park.

General Motors received hundreds complaints of the “unwanted tailgate opening” from Sept. 1, 2020 and Aug. 1, 2023, with a couple of customers reporting minor injury and minor property damage.

GM decided to conduct a safety recall on Thursday, Jan. 25, about 20 days after they had completed an “analysis of potentially related field incidents.”

Truck owners have been advised “check that the tailgate is closed and latched before driving” up until they receive a formal notification of the recall on Monday, March 18.

Here's what to know.

Certain Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra models impacted

The inspection and repair of the “exterior switch pad assemblies” will be done with no cost to the customer. The parts needed to make the repair are not currently available, but dealers will notify owners when they are, the NHTSA says.

Here’s a list of the make, model, and years of the affected vehicles:

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 (2020-2024)

Chevrolet Silverado 3500 (2020-2024)

GMC Sierra 2500 (2020-2024)

GMC Sierra 3500 (2020-2024)

Truck owners who are interested in requesting courtesy transportation are asked to refer to the Warranty Administration Bulletin #17-NA-073: Field Action Courtesy Transportation Policy for additional information.

Chevrolet customers can reach customer support at 1-(800)-222-1020. GMC customers can reach customer support at 1-(800)-462-8782. The number of the recall, designated by General Motors is N232426400.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety can be contacted over the phone at 1-(888)-327-4236 or online.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GMC recall for Sierra, Chevy Silverado trucks impacts 300,000 vehicles