U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.94
    -0.26 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0436
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9940
    -0.1910 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,092.60
    -1,028.47 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Over 39 thousand Units of Tractors are to be Sold by 2028 in France. Precision Farming Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Vendors - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The agricultural tractor market in France witnessed shipments of 29,319 units in 2021 and the shipments are expected to reach 39,213 units by 2028.

Chicago, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the France tractor market is growing at a CAGR of 4.24% during 2022-2028. The increasing penetration and the adoption of farm mechanization practices throughout France have been driving the sales of new tractors. Mechanized solutions, such as the super straw management system (SMS) and expanding Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) for stubble management, are major drivers of tractor market growth in France.

France Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (VOLUME)

39,213 UNITS (2028)

CAGR

4.24% (2022-2028)

LARGEST SEGMENT BY HORSEPOWER

LESS THAN 50 HP

LARGEST SEGMENT BY DRIVE TYPE

2-WHEEL-DRIVE

LARGEST SEGMENT BY REGION

FRANCE (NORTH)

BASE YEAR

2021

HISTORIC YEAR

2019-2020

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2028

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

How is the Adoption of Precision Farming Impacting the Tractor Market in France?

In recent years, France has seen rapid growth in population. In 2020, France's population exceeded 67.4 million people and is expected to reach 72 million people by 2050. The adoption of precision agriculture methods and smart tractors will remain responsible for increasing the total yield and combating the present challenges of water scarcity and reduction in net yields. Smart tractors have the capability to operate innovative machines and collaborate with the latest agriculture application systems and equipment. Farmers can achieve maximum efficiency for every outcome in the field with precision agriculture solutions, which include innovations like the automated placement of the proper seed and nutrition at the right location and time. Moreover, the need to adopt precision farming techniques with smart tractors is high to effectively mitigate the challenges of food production and increase the net income of farmers.

Key Insights

  • In 2020, France was the 2nd largest agriculture tractor market after Germany across European region, with an overall unit registration of 26,121 units. The increase in tractor sales and crop production resulted from favorable monsoon rains in 2019 and 2020, which helped the country to recover from the drought-induced low in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • With approximately 38% of the share, tractors account for the largest segment of agriculture equipment in France. Tractors can be rightfully called the backbone of the France agriculture industry.

  • France is the world’s 5th largest exporter of agricultural tractors and tillage machinery. Agriculture tractors accounted for 98% of the overall France tractors market in 2021. In 2020, France exported $2.9 billion worth of tractors.

  • France's machinery and equipment (M&E) industry is the world's 3rd largest supplier of machinery. Despite the pandemic situation, the FDI investment in the machinery and equipment sector has attracted foreign investors.

  • John Deere, New Holland and Fendt dominated the France tractor market with a collective market share of around 50%.

Key Offerings

  • Market Size & Forecast by Volume| 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – Horsepower, drive type, and zone

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key Vendors and 7 Other prominent vendors

Segmentation Analysis

Horsepower

  • Less Than 50 HP

  • 50−100 HP

  • 101−150 HP

  • 151−200 HP

  • 201−300 HP

  • 301−400 HP

  • ABOVE 400 HP

Drive Type

  • 2-Wheel-Drive

  • 4-Wheel-Drive

Zone

  • France

    • North

    • East

    • West

    • South

Vendors Insights

The tractor market in France is highly consolidated. Companies are focusing on increasing their market share, primarily through acquisitions and investments in R&D, along with supply optimization. The threat of rivalry is high in the French agricultural tractor market, with 49.3% of the share belonging to the top players. These players are thriving on innovation in the tractor market. They are increasingly investing in developing advanced agriculture tractor technology for precision farming and machine automation. Leading global players are increasingly investing in developing manufacturing capabilities to cater to the demand for low-end HP tractors. Customers regard John Deere as a reliable and powerful tractor brand.

Key Vendors

  • John Deere

  • CNH Industrial

  • AGCO

  • Kubota

  • TAFE

Other Prominent Vendors

  • SDF

  • Action Construction Equipments Ltd. (ACE)

  • Iseki

  • Deutz-Fahr

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Yanmar

  • The Escorts Group

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • 13 Best Credit Card Readers for Small Businesses

    A credit card reader is essential to many small businesses, and choosing the right card reader can help your company operate more smoothly. The best choice depends on your budget,…

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Walmart to pilot program aimed at putting new college grads on the path to a $210,000 salary

    Walmart Inc. said Monday that it is piloting the College2Career program this summer, which will focus on putting new college grads on a career path with the retail giant. College graduates and college students within a year of graduation are eligible. The program offers training, classwork and mentorship leading to a newly-created management position, emerging coach, which pays $65,000 per year. This role is seen as a stop along the route to the store manager position, which pays $210,000. "With

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineThe largest cr

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Market downturns are a common occurence that investors must live through to grow their money over the long term. Warren Buffett's career guiding Berkshire Hathaway shows that it is much easier and stress-free to buy and hold great companies than to try to time the market. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are three great companies that are on sale right now.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three