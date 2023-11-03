Over 4,000 baby loungers sold on Amazon recalled over suffocation, entrapment concerns

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled baby loungers exclusively sold on Amazon because they pose a suffocation risk to children, the agency announced Thursday.

More than 4,000 Yoocaa baby loungers were recalled because they failed to meet safety requirements and, in addition to the suffocation risk, pose an entrapment hazard by creating an unsafe sleeping environment, according to the CPSC.

The baby product was sold from January 2021 through May 2023, retailing between $30 and $55 on Amazon. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported to the CPSC as of late.

Recalled Yoocaa loungers sold in variety of colors

The recalled loungers:

Did not have not have a stand

Did not meet the side height or fabric side opening requirement criteria

Had a sleeping pad with density that exceeded the maximum limit, violating the safety requirements set forth by the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule

Have “SLEEPING SET” printed on a tag sewn inside of the cover, according to the CPSC’s recall notice.

The 4,140 Yoocaa “baby nests" or "baby loungers” recalled were sold in a variety of different prints and colors, including animal, blue star, cloud, feather, flower, forest, leaf, pink star, polar bear and zoo.

Any Yoocaa lounger sold after June 2022 recalled

The recall is in effect for any and all Yooca baby loungers that were purchased on or after June 23, 2022.

The CPSC encourages purchasers to review the packaging label for the manufacturer date, if they still have the original packaging.

Products marked with the “LOT” number 20220623, representing June 23, 2022, or have a number indicating later dates are part of the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lounger and contact Yoocaa Direct for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product.

Amazon and Yoocaa Direct will be contacting all known purchasers directly.

