Over 4,000 El Paso Electric customers not receiving monthly bills due to system glitch

El Paso Electric has been unable to bill about 4,600 customers in the last four months because of a software problem with its new customer service system.

The company hopes to have the system, which began operating in March, fixed by the end of July, George De La Torre, an EPE spokesperson, said in a statement. The customer service system was installed and is operated by Oracle Corp., an Austin technology company, he said.

Most of the affected customers are voluntarily paying estimated amounts for their monthly bills until the problem is fixed, said Karmen Mayorga, another company spokesperson. About 50 affected customers have not been paying their bills, and the company’s customer service representatives are reaching out to them to make payment arrangements, she said.

El Paso Electric's Downtown headquarters as seen from the next-door Blue Flame Building's 17th-floor balcony.

Company officials are asking customers that don’t receive a bill to use past bills to estimate how much they should pay each month so they don’t have a huge bill when the system is operating properly again, Mayorga said.

About 1% of EPE’s estimated 460,000 customers in West Texas and southern New Mexico, or about 4,600 residential and commercial customers, are not receiving their bills.

More: El Paso Electric begins installing smart meters for remote readings

“Ninety-nine percent of our customers are receiving and paying their bills,” and most of those not receiving bills are paying estimated bills, Mayorga said.

This is not a revenue problem for the company, she said.

The company had electric sales of $1.24 billion in 2022, including power plant fuel charges, for which EPE does not make a profit. It had a 2022 profit of just over $113 million.

EPE customer Phillip “Tom” Laign, of East El Paso, is not happy about the way the company has handled the billing problem. He filed a complaint with the office of his city representative, Art Fierro, and plans to file a complaint with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the agency that regulates the utility, he said.

Fierro's office replied to Laign in a June 30 email with details from EPE about the billing problem.

Laign noticed in June that EPE had not taken the automatic withdrawal from his bank account for his May bill. He contacted the company and found out it was having problems generating bills for him and other customers.

Laign said his electric bills are usually low because his home has a rooftop solar system. So, his main concern is that El Paso Electric officials did not notify customers about the billing problem, he said.

“This has been going on since March. They should have taken a lot of action a long time ago,” Laign said. “Like for me, they’ve got my email address, they’ve got my home address, they’ve got my phone number. There’s absolutely no reason why they could not have reached out to me.”

He first contacted the company in late June by email about his billing problem, and received an email back recommending he make a payment based on average past payments to avoid having to pay a large sum later.

Workers install a new, smart electric meter April 24 at an El Paso Electric customer's home on the 4300 block of Buckingham Drive in West-Central El Paos.

He then contacted EPE customer service by phone and was told there was no guarantee his voluntary payments would be credited to his account, Laign said. So, Laign said, he may set aside money for his bills and pay what he owes when the system is fixed.

De La Torre said the voluntary bill payments are credited to a customer’s account if a payment is made through the company’s online payment system, or by mailed check. The payments can’t be made over the phone, he said.

More: West El Paso land for sale where Miami developer's 22-story tower once proposed

Laign said he saw a Texas PUC regulation requiring an electric utility to issue a customer bill no later than 30 days after the utility receives the customer’s electric usage data. However, that regulation only applies to electric service providers in the Texas electric grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, Ellie Breed, a PUCT spokesperson, said in an email. EPE is in the Western power grid overseen by the Western Electricity Coordinating Council.

EPE must follow PUC customer protection rules, Breed said. A copy of those rules show EPE can back bill customers for no more than six months from when an underbilling error was discovered. The utility is not allowed to charge interest on underbilled amounts, and also must provide a payment plan for amounts over $50.

El Paso Electric officials notified the Texas PUC and the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, which regulates electric utilities in New Mexico, by telephone about the billing problem, De La Torre said.

"We will work with every (affected) customer to create a payment plan that works for them," De La Torre said.

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 915-546-6421, vkolenc@elpasotimes.com and @vickolenc on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Over 4,000 El Paso Electric customers not getting bills due to glitch