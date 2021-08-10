Over $ 4 Bn growth expected in Submarine Fiber Cable Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The submarine fiber cable market size is expected to increase by USD 4.34 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
The report on the submarine fiber cable market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies rising demand for higher bandwidth as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (consortia, private enterprises, and governments and development banks) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The dropping installation costs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the submarine fiber cable market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The submarine fiber cable market covers the following areas:
Submarine Fiber Cable Market Sizing
Submarine Fiber Cable Market Forecast
Submarine Fiber Cable Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Alcatel Submarine Networks Ltd.
Corning Inc.
Hexatronic Group AB
Huawei Marine Networks Co. Ltd
Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.
LS Cable & System Ltd.
NEC Corp.
Prysmian Spa
SSG cable group
SubCom LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Investment Source
Market segments
Comparison by Investment source
Consortia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Investment Source
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver-Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
