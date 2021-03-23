Over $ 50 Billion Growth in Global Skincare Products Market 2021-2025 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors and Forecast for New Normal | Technavio

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., and Groupe Clarins will emerge as major skincare products market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The skincare products market is expected to grow by USD 50.04 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the skincare products market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Skincare Products Market by Product, Product Specification, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The skincare products market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Skincare Products Market Participants:

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG operates its business through segments such as Consumer and Tesa. The company offers a wide range of professional skincare under different brands that include La Prairie, Eucerin, and NIVEA.

CHANEL Ltd.

CHANEL Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Haute couture, Fashion, Fine Jewelry, Watches, and Others. Key products offered by the company include Hydra Beauty Micro Serum and Le Lift Creme.

Groupe Clarins

Groupe Clarins operates its business through segments such as Clarins and My Blend. The company offers various skincare products such as serums, face moisturizers, and creams under the brand name Clarins.

Skincare Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Skincare products market is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Geographic

The skincare products market is driven by the growing adoption of home salon and spa services. In addition, other factors such as rising demand for multifunctional skincare products are expected to trigger the skincare products market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

