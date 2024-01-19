Over 500,000 Home Design beds recalled over risk of breaking, collapsing during use

"The recalled beds can break, sag or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers," says CPSC in the recall notice.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday issued a recall for more than half a million beds from Home Design, Inc. due to risks of breaking or collapsing during use.

Several different models and sizes of upholstered low profile standard and platform beds were included in the recall, which was issued after the Silver Lake, Indiana-based furniture wholesaler received 128 reports of the beds breaking; 36 unspecified injuries were also reported.

"The recalled beds can break, sag or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers," said the CPSC in the recall notice.

About 527,177 of these products were sold in the U.S., while 55,847 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

What beds are included in the recall?

Home Design Part No. 80002: Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds A gray, warm gray or blue bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring. Available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Home Design Part No. 80032: Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds Gray or beige bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring. Available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Home Design Part No. 80055: Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds Silver gray, gray or black bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring. Available in king size.

Home Design Part No. 80053: Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds Warm gray bed frame with platform supports which do not require a box spring. This part does not have a center support leg halfway along the side rail.

Home Design Part No. 80071: Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform BedsGray, beige or black bed frame with platform supports not requiring a box spring. Available in twin, full, queen or king sizes.

The part number can be found in the installation manual and on the packaging, said Home Design. The recalled bed frames also have a law label on the back of the headboard.

How to keep your kids safe: Millions of furniture tip kits recalled over reports of product breaking

Story continues

Quaker Oats recall list: See the dozens of products being recalled for salmonella concerns

Home Design bed recall: How to repair the bed?

The CPSC advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Home Design for free replacement slats and side rails. Consumers can receive a free repair kit by sending an image of the bed, the law label or proof of purchase to Home Design at recall@homedesign-us.com. Repair instructions are available on Home Design's website.

The recalled beds, which were manufactured in Malaysia, according to the CPSC, were sold at Wayfair, Walmart.com, and Overstock.com between July 2018 and November 2023 for $100 to $300.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Home Design recalls 500,000 beds sold at Walmart, Wayfair, others