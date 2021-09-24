U.S. markets closed

Over $ 639 Mn growth in Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025 | Rising Demand for Water Dispensers to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot and cold water dispensers market is poised to grow by USD 639.93 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover sustainable growth opportunities and high revenue-generating segments in the hot and cold water dispensers market.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlantis, Blue Star Ltd., Celli Spa, Culligan International Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Primo Water Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Waterlogic Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for water dispensers and increase in the adoption of multiple marketing strategies by key vendors will offer immense growth opportunities, low product replacement cycle will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the future trends impacting hot and cold water dispensers market size. Download the free sample report here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45921

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Household Water Softener System Market - Globa household water softener system market is segmented by product (ion-exchange and salt-free), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market - Global household water purifier filter market is segmented by technology (RO purification filters, gravity-based purification filters, and UV purification filters), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (offline and online).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hot and cold water dispensers market report covers the following areas:

  • Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market size

  • Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market trends

  • Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market industry analysis

This study identifies multiple advantages associated with the use of water dispensers as one of the prime reasons driving the hot and cold water dispensers market growth during the next few years.

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hot and cold water dispensers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hot and cold water dispensers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hot and cold water dispensers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot and cold water dispensers market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Bottled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plumbed-in - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Atlantis

  • Blue Star Ltd.

  • Celli Spa

  • Culligan International Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Pentair Plc

  • Primo Water Corp.

  • Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • Waterlogic Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over--639-mn-growth-in-hot-and-cold-water-dispensers-market-2021-2025--rising-demand-for-water-dispensers-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301383014.html

SOURCE Technavio

