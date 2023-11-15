Over-65s are stopping young families getting on property ladder, says Zoopla

UK Property Ladder

Over-65s refusing to downsize are stopping young families getting on the property ladder, says Zoopla.

Older homeowners who are staying in homes that are larger than they need are driving a national shortage of three-bedroom homes, according to the property website.

Two fifths of homeowners aged over 65 live in a home that is larger than they need, meaning they are locking 2.6 million homes out of the market that could otherwise be purchased by young families and first-time buyers.

Nine in 10 homeowners aged over 65 either live alone or with just their partner, yet 71pc live in homes with at least three bedrooms, according to a survey of 2,000 homeowners aged over 65 commissioned by Zoopla.

The majority of over-65s have lived in their home for an average of 26 years. In total, this group of homeowners are sitting on 10 million spare bedrooms. Nearly a fifth said that in a normal year they don’t use any of their spare bedrooms.

This reluctance to downsize has massive repercussions across the housing market.

There is a bigger gap between supply and demand for three-bedroom homes than for any other property type in the UK, Zoopla said.

Daniel Copley, consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “We know that three-bedroom homes are very popular for families and first-time buyers, but there are simply not enough on the market.”

Because over-65s are staying put in large properties, there is a shortage of homes in which young families can upsize. In turn, this also means less supply for first-time buyers wanting to get on the property ladder.

Increasingly, first-time buyers also need larger houses. Due to squeezed affordability, the average age of a first-time buyer has jumped from 30 to 34 in the last decade, meaning many need a family home from the beginning.

This will become an even bigger problem as Britain’s population ages and home ownership becomes increasingly concentrated among older people.

Previous analysis by Hamptons estate agents found a million more spare bedrooms will be locked out of the housing market over the next decade.

More than a quarter of older homeowners (27pc) said they would be worried about not being able to host their families for Christmas if they downsized to a smaller property. This was despite the fact that only 45pc said they used all of the rooms in their home when they did host Christmas.

Others said they were reluctant to downsize because they feared the stress of moving. Moving times have ballooned to record highs driven by a shortage of conveyancers.

Some said they wanted to pass their properties down to family members.

This is despite the fact that those who do make the jump now will likely get a huge windfall due to house price growth in recent decades, Mr Copley said.

