U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,428.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,440.25
    +13.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.60
    +5.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7310
    -0.0790 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,810.00
    -361.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.79
    +30.89 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,735.63
    +94.49 (+0.34%)
     

Over 68% of Farmers in SE Asia's Biggest Crop-Producing Countries Claim Climate Change as Key Challenge

·3 min read

New Research Reveals Growers in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand & Vietnam Increasingly Impacted by Effects of Climate Change

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A finding officially released today highlights a key challenge with regional food production – chiefly that a significant number of growers in Southeast Asia's largest agricultural-producing countries are concerned with the impact of climate change (68.5%).

Logo
Logo

This finding, part of new research titled the 2021 ASEAN Farmer Sustainability & Resilience Study, was conducted by leading agricultural and animal health market research company Kynetec and carried out in the first quarter of 2021. CropLife Asia contracted with Kynetec to conduct the survey among 525 corn, rice, fruit and vegetable farmers across Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

The United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released a report warning against the effects of climate change and calling for rapid actions in global cooperation. The report was referred to by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as "code red for humanity" and has spurred additional discourse on how society can support more aggressive climate change action.

"Farmers across Southeast Asia are facing increasing challenges that threaten their livelihood, food supply chain resiliency, and the sustainable supply of safe and nutritious food on which we all depend," said Dr. Siang Hee Tan, Executive Director of CropLife Asia. "As the prevalence of climate change-induced droughts, floods and erratic weather patterns continue to grow, Southeast Asia's smallholder farmers are under tremendous pressure to cope. There is no food and agriculture stakeholder more important than our farmers – and no voice more critical than theirs in the debate around how to make our food systems more resilient. We owe these food heroes our attention and full support."

While over 68% of farmers surveyed noted the effects of climate change (flood, drought) as a challenge of unique concern, the number of farmers from the Philippines and Vietnam raising their concern with climate change was particularly high. In those countries, the number was 77% and 70% respectively.

The innovative technologies of plant science continue to enable farmers to produce more safe and nutritious food with fewer impacts to the world around us. Biotech crops have been developed with improved traits such as increased yield, better resistance to pests and/or improved nutrition, among others – and allow for sequestration of carbon in the soil through practices such as no-till farming. These are crucial tools that help farmers address global challenges such as food insecurity and climate change.

Meanwhile, farmers rely on crop protection products (or pesticides) to grow more food on less land and raise productivity per hectare. Without pesticides, 40% of global rice and maize harvests could be lost every year and losses for fruits and vegetables could be as high as 50-90%. These losses in yield would likely mean additional land would need to be cleared for agriculture, leading to increased carbon emissions.

More findings from the 2021 ASEAN Farmer Sustainability & Resilience Study are scheduled to be released throughout the remainder of this year.

About CropLife Asia

CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org.

SOURCE CropLife Asia

Recommended Stories

  • Orchard Park bar pays tribute to fallen U.S. troops in Afghanistan, raises money for families and charities

    Last week 13 U.S. troops were killed, marking the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since 2011. So, First Line Brewing decided to add their own tribute. The bar has 13 glasses full of beer to represent the 13 U.S. troops killed.

  • Planning a Trip to Space? Your Next Virgin Galactic Ticket Will Cost $450,000

    From the day before Sir Richard Branson took his rocket-ride to space, to the day the company that carried him there, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings, the stock lost 36% of its value. Combined, these losses have cost Virgin Galactic shares nearly half their value in the course of just a month and a half. One view of Virgin Galactic holds that the decline is not justified, and that investors are overreacting to the short-term growing pains the company is enduring today, necessary to build a long-term future.

  • Astra Space's First Commercial Launch Attempt Fails After Rocket Hovers Sideways

    Astra Space's rocket failed to get into orbit Saturday in what was supposed to be its first commercial launch.

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Nearly 95% of Gulf Coast oil and gas production offline as Hurricane Ida buffets Louisiana

    Natural-gas futures were on the rise, extending a climb to a three-year high, and crude-oil prices were mixed in electronic trading late Sunday as Hurricane Ida, which was downgraded to a Category 3 storm, delivered sustained winds of 150 mph to Louisiana and knocked out power in New Orleans.

  • 67-year-old Al Roker braves lashing waves for Hurricane Ida forecast and tells doubters 'screw you'

    NBC weatherman Al Roker gave viewers a fright Sunday morning when he delivered the Hurricane Ida forecast while getting lashed by waves from the approaching storm.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Hurricane Slams Major US Oil Port; OPEC+ May Curtail Production Hike

    The increase in oil output agreed last month by OPEC+ could be reconsidered at its next meeting on September 1, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

  • New Orleans Facing Weeks of Darkness on Hurricane Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- New Orleans may be without power and air conditioning for more than three weeks in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which roared ashore with more powerful winds than Hurricane Katrina, according to utility owner Entergy Corp.Almost 750,000 homes and businesses were without power across Louisiana as of 7:26 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages. The blackouts were concentrated in the southeastern tip of the state that includes New Orleans an

  • Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power for New Orleans

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, packing winds more powerful than Hurricane Katrina and a “catastrophic” storm surge that left New Orleans without power and facing mass flooding and destruction.The storm roared ashore as a Category 4 hurricane at 11:55 a.m. local time near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with top winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. It was reduced to Category 3 as it moved inland, though it was forec

  • Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

    Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. The hurricane was blamed for at least one death: a person found dead following a report of a fallen tree on a home in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital city.

  • New Orleans Goes Dark as Hurricane Ida Unleashes Fury

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida pummeled New Orleans and the Louisiana coast overnight with lashing rain and ferocious gusts, leaving much of the region without electricity and bracing for widespread floods and devastation. The storm, wielding some of the most powerful winds ever to hit the state, drove a wall of water inland when it thundered ashore Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. All of New Orleans was without power when evening fell. And as Ida lumbers north, it’s expected to unleash a potenti

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams U.S. crude hub, Louisiana

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices pared early gains on Monday, off more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session as a powerful hurricane ploughing through the Gulf of Mexico https://www.reuters.com/world/us/gulf-coast-ports-close-loop-halts-oil-deliveries-ahead-hurricane-ida-2021-08-29 forced shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms. U.S. gasoline prices rose more than 3% as power outages added to refinery closures on the Gulf coast. It rose more than 11% last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Ida.

  • Situation grows more dire for fire crews battling to save Lake Tahoe region

    Fire officials ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin Sunday evening as crews dealt with a two-week old blaze they said was “more aggressive than anticipated," and continued to edge toward the pristine waters of Lake Tahoe.

  • New Orleans loses power due to 'catastrophic transmission damage' caused by Ida

    New Orleans loses power due to 'catastrophic transmission damage' caused by Ida

  • Gas Price Pain Ahead If Refiners Face Restart Struggle After Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- Some U.S. motorists who’d been expecting an end-of-summer relief for gasoline prices should start bracing for higher costs at the pump in the coming days due to Hurricane Ida.Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday and is traveling along a path where seven fuel-makers process the equivalent of 12% of the oil refined nationwide. The Category 4 storm is expected to cause severe flooding and power outages that would slow the return to operations for those refineries, according to Andy

  • Air conditioning is one of the greatest inventions of the 20th Century. It’s also killing the 21st

    Air conditioning is one of those inventions that have become so ubiquitous, that many in the developed world don’t even realize that less than a century ago, it didn’t exist. It took more than just inventing the air conditioner to make people want to buy it. It took hustle, marketing skill, and mass societal change to place air conditioning at the center of our built environment.

  • ‘It’s In God’s Hands Now’: Hurricane Ida Paralyzes New Orleans

    (Bloomberg) -- Tourists stranded in New Orleans by the approach of a monster hurricane gathered for Roman Catholic Mass at the oldest cathedral in the U.S. as the first gales began to lash the city.Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond led a special prayer at 9 a.m. Mass for the protection of the people of Louisiana and cited a passage from the Gospel of Mark where Jesus, in a boat with his disciples on the Sea of Galilee, commanded a raging storm to cease. The 11 o’clock Mass was canceled.“Jesus was in

  • 'Star Trek' star Tim Russ helps detect asteroid for NASA's upcoming mission

    "Star Trek" actor Tim Russ is going back to his space roots. Russ, and five other citizen astronomers, are helping NASA on a mission to detect asteroids.

  • Hurricane Ida Batters Louisiana, Leaving New Orleans Without Power

    Ida made landfall near New Orleans, bringing pounding rain, catastrophic winds and dangerous sea surges. The first death from the storm was reported Sunday night.