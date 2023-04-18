Over 8,000 Participants Enjoy JLC LIVE Residential Construction Show

Top event highlights include sold-out conference program, visible growth in emerging professionals, trade school activity and hands-on-site installation training demonstrations

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / The 2023 edition of JLC LIVE New England successfully concluded on March 25 attracting 8,111 attendees to the Rhode Island Convention Center for collaboration, education and industry connection for three days of conference and two days of education and live clinics.

Boasting a sold-out conference program and over 230 exhibitors, JLC LIVE 2023 experienced large attendance growth with increased interest across group associations, emerging professionals and students. More than 2,400 laborers and business professionals attended JLC LIVE for the first time and 38 percent of the show audience were young professionals under 40. JLC LIVE hosted 76 associations, including 24 trade and technical schools from around the country.

"We intentionally pack the expo with diverse offerings to provide value for attendees, alongside hands-on training courses you cannot get anywhere else in one place. Our top goal is to provide the most extensive programming and services to truly allow professionals to tailor their experience according to their business and customer needs," says Sue Pino, Show Manager, JLC LIVE. "The engagement, audience scale and buzz surrounding this year's JLC LIVE exceeded our expectations, with high participation and enthusiasm. We could not be prouder to be a key face-to-face resource for the residential construction community across New England- one that enables business growth and solution discovery and welcomes all skill levels."

A central feature to the expo, the LIVE Building Clinics were led by notable industry experts in residential building such as Project Manager Ben Bogie, Consultant Jon Namba, Carpenter Tony Blue, Roofing Contractor Mike Kennedy, Carpenter Mike Sloggatt, Contractor Myron Ferguson, Business Owner Peter Heard and others demonstrating live framing, air sealing, deck construction, modern technology, trim carpentry and stair building.

Manufacturers led interactive demonstrations of best practices and tips for installation of their products. This year, exhibitor demonstration topics included window and door, weather barrier, flashing, exteriors, fiberglass, shower, decking, engineered wood frames and PVC trim installations. Exhibitors utilize demonstration sessions to answer questions and take step-by-step actions to ensure industry professionals can see in real time the tactics that will ensure the best performance of the products. Top product trends included new launches such as shake panels and cordless saws and innovated materials in dual-modified wood products, waterproof polymer screws and screw joist systems.

The three finalists of the inaugural "Next Live Presenter" contest, Operations Management Ambassador Aron Jones, Business Owner Aaron Miiller and Business Owner Sam Durdaller also presented on stage as part of the Building Clinic Crew to demonstrate building techniques.

"JLC LIVE launched the 'Next Presenter' competition to create opportunities for skilled professionals to display their talents and earn recognition in the construction industry. Contest finalists earn their spots alongside esteemed industry professionals to present at the JLC LIVE Building Clinic Crew. This year's competition saw immense talent from start to finish. We look forward to continuing to give professionals a space to educate their peers, colleagues and the field through these demonstrations," noted Kevin Thornton, SVP of Construction, Informa Markets.

Top exhibitors in attendance included Trus Joist Weyerhaeuser and Marvin Windows and Doors, Andersen Windows & Doors, CertainTeed, Huber ZIP System & Advantech, Milwaukee Tool, Westlake Royal Building Products and VERSATEX.

JLC LIVE will return to the Providence Convention Center in 2024. Companies interested in exhibiting can visit www.jlclive.com for more information.

About JLC LIVE

JLC LIVE is the most anticipated trade event of the year for residential construction. Remodelers, home builders, contractors, and other trade professionals learn from the leading industry experts through live on-floor building clinics, demonstrations and classroom-style conference sessions. Follow JLC LIVE on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube for the most up-to-date information.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

