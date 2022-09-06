U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,938.62
    +14.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,388.19
    +69.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,652.52
    +21.66 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.90
    -7.85 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +0.77 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -8.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9919
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3280
    +0.1350 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1546
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9600
    +2.3850 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,823.83
    -40.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.93
    +2.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Over 80% of Parents Limit their Child’s Social Media and Mobile Devices, But Usage is Still High

Fabby-Do
·4 min read

Founder of Fabby-Do, A 'Creativity Crafts-Cafe' for Children, Encourages Creative Expression in the Arts Without the Distraction of Computers

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / For many parents, the conversation around children's usage of smartphones and social media has been at a fever pitch since COVID-19 prompted lockdowns and shifted education to virtual learning throughout the U.S. Two years later, those concerns among parents are even more prevalent as their children, especially those under 18, continue to rely on smart devices for social and educational interaction.

In a recent survey conducted by Pew Research, about 81 percent of parents of a child who was age 11 or younger said their screen time usage of smartphones, tablet computers and game consoles had them concerned. Amid the mounting questions, the World Health Organization issued guidelines on the amount of time young children should spend in front of screens, particularly for those under five years of age.

Overall, parents are apprehensive about the long-term effects of the high consumption of smartphones on their children's development: 71 percent believe the widespread usage might potentially result in more harm than benefits. According to a HealthyChildren.org, the majority of parents say they are at least somewhat concerned about their child being the target of online predators, accessing sexually explicit content, accessing violent content online or being bullied or harassed online.

Robin Brackbill, artist and CEO of Fabby-Do Creativity Cafe For Kids, says in a culture full of technology, a child may be set up in front of a TV or digital screen with programs labeled "educational." Because of this, she says, children can miss many important sensory forms of learning by touching, moving, and manipulating objects to create, build, and design.

Fabby-Do, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture
Fabby-Do, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture

"As the eldest of 10 siblings, my childhood was filled with constant creative activity, spurred on by parents who encouraged expression through the arts in all of my siblings," says Brackbill, who has operated Fabby-Do for more than 12 years in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. "Over the years as I watched kid's play replaced by technology, keyboards and screens, I realized they needed places where their creative brains could grow. I am often amazed how creative children can be when they are given unique supplies, no instructions, and the charge to express themselves."

Brackbill cites recent statistics as her motivation to have a "computer-free zone" for children. Media use by tweens (ages 8-12) and teens (13-18 years) has risen faster in the two years since the pandemic than the four years before. The research found 8- to 12-year-olds spend an average of five and a half hours a day on screens and consuming media. That rate climbs to over eight and a half hours a day for teens.

For Brackbill, her life experience in art school, caregiving and preschool teaching, motivated her to design a playhouse to help children build their confidence in a fun, inviting, hands-on space. Multiple research studies support the idea that students who engage in the arts perform better in math, reading, and writing. They also show a greater capacity for higher-ordered thinking skills such as analyzing and problem-solving.

Brackbill's shop design was modeled and inspired by her love of vintage soda fountains and candy stores of the 1950s. As a collector of antiques, her shop transports visitors to another time and place before there were computers and wifi. Children are "inspired to think outside of the box and use their imaginations to color outside the lines."

"The goal is to evoke a feeling of creativity and nostalgia that reminds adults of their own childhoods," Brackbill says. "By removing the distractions of computers and mobile devices, it gives them the opportunity to actively join in the creative fun with their child."

ABOUT FABBY-DO

Founded by Robin Brackbill, Fabby-Do Creativity Café For Children is a nostalgic art space with a retro vintage vibe that transports guests to another place and time. It is a space meant to inspire a child's imagination while feeling celebrated and encouraged in their own creative process. By providing arts and craft kits to play in the shop or take the fun home, children are encouraged to color outside the lines and think outside the box in their creative process. For more info, visit https://www.fabbydo.com/. For additional information, visit Fabby-Do on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONTACT

Robin Brackbill
https://www.fabbydo.com/
fabbydobusiness@gmail.com
(215) 939-0233

SOURCE: Fabby-Do



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714802/Over-80-of-Parents-Limit-their-Childs-Social-Media-and-Mobile-Devices-But-Usage-is-Still-High

Recommended Stories

  • Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start

    Police suggested the 5-year-old boy was a 'beast' who needed to be put in a 'crate.' SDI Productions via Getty ImagesWhen police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring,

  • See Kelly Ripa's New Photo Of Her Three Kids That Has Everyone Talking

    Kelly Ripa snaps a rare photo of her three kids. Michael, Lola, and Joaquin are all smiles — and so is Kelly, who's happy to have her chickens home.

  • Employees Are Sharing Secrets They Were Never Supposed To Find Out About Their Jobs And I Can't Stop Scrolling

    "The factory I work at makes plastic bags for food packaging. After our breaks, we're supposed to wash our hands before returning to the production line in case we have residual food particles on our hands, especially peanuts and other allergens or meats, grease, and things that could contaminate the plastic bags. Probably 95% of the people working here don't wash their hands after breaks."View Entire Post ›

  • Childcare meant women almost twice as likely to break lockdown rules

    ‘Our findings surprised us because previous studies into compliance have shown that men are much more likely to break the law than women,’ researcher says

  • Stimulus Update: Why the U.S. Is One of the Worst Developed Countries to Raise a Child In

    The U.S. is the most powerful country on Earth. Still, when it comes to poverty, children are largely on their own.

  • A Stranger Asked Me If I Felt Like ‘Less Of A Woman’ Because I Don’t Have Children

    "As a married woman in my 40s without children, I get this kind of judgment all the time."

  • Mindy Kaling Shared a Rare Video of Her Son Spencer Being So Adorable

    Mindy Kaling shared the sweetest video of her son Spencer to celebrate his second birthday.

  • 19 People Are Sharing What It Was Like Growing Up Without Siblings

    "As your parents get older, there’s no one to share the fight."View Entire Post ›

  • Euro, Stocks Tumble as Russia Pulls Rug on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped for the sixth time in seven days, and the euro sank to a 20-year low, after Russia escalated the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households in the region.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch: Private Valuations Fall Amid Bear Market

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • Carlyle Group stock sinks after BofA swings to bearish from bullish, slashes price target by 43%

    Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. dropped 2.9% toward an eight-week low in morning trading Tuesday, after the BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler swung to bearish from bullish on the alternative asset manager, citing emerging fundraising challenges and the negative effects from the surprise departure its chief executive last month. "We believe the management change could adversely impact employee retention, fundraising, and CG's business strategy including M&A and signals risk to prior financi

  • Gold Steadies as Europe’s Energy Woes See Dollar Strengthen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady as mounting concerns over a worsening energy crisis in Europe drove investors to the greenback over the euro.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US MeasuresEurope’s currency slumped a

  • DWAC Stock Plunges As Trump Merger Extension Vote Reportedly Fails

    DWAC stock sank Tuesday on reports that shareholders rejected a Digital World Acquisition Corp. merger extension with Donald Trump's tech platform.

  • Credit Suisse Trust ‘Failed Basic Duty,’ Says Billionaire Client

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s Singapore trust unit “failed in its basic duty” to safeguard a billionaire client’s assets, his lawyers argued on the opening day of a widely anticipated trial. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Bla

  • Women Who Lead: Tara Burton of FedEx Employees Credit Association

    "I work hard to build positive relationships with our FedEx family, within our local communities, and with appropriate trade associations and organizations."

  • Is ArcBest (ARCB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Can the Videogame Industry Overcome Its Recent Challenges?

    All major videogame makers like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Sony Corporation (SONY), Nintendo (NTDOY) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been suffering owing to poor videogame sales.