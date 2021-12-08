U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,696.50
    +11.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,789.00
    +76.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,366.25
    +48.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.60
    +12.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.14
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    -5.56 (-20.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3203
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6900
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,233.01
    -1,771.36 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,282.29
    -38.99 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,352.26
    +12.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

How to Get Over the Anxiety That Your Photos Aren’t Good Enough

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

What I’m about to tell you isn’t a secret. It’s come from a whole lot of experience as a photographer, a blogger, an employer, an Editor in Chief, and as a human being. It’s easy to feel like your images aren’t that great. It’s true; sometimes your images can really, really suck. But you know what sucks even worse? Constantly being compared to others. I’d know. Do you have any idea how many times we’ve been wrongly compared to other photography blogs? Do you know how many things folks have gotten plain wrong about The Phoblographer? Well, I’m not going to tell you to get over it. I’m going to tell you to get over them. Here’s how to do some photography self-improvement.

First off, stop paying attention to the competition unless you absolutely need to. You shouldn’t be obsessively checking in on what they’re doing. All the hours spent on Instagram or social media looking at what they do should be spent doing something else. Specifically, replace that activity with building yourself and your work. This is what I call photography self-improvement. Remove the competition from your feeds. If something big enough and important enough comes up, then they’ll somehow hear about it. But otherwise, you should really, truly focus on yourself.

One of the most helpful things I’ve done is given someone a one-year plan. Plans for yourself and your creativity are best thought of as the Star Wars or the Lord of the Rings series. Let’s think of this in terms of the LOTR movies. There is a major, one-story arc, but each book or movie in the series is a story arc as well. Each year, you should have three big goals. Each of those goals should be accomplished by three medium goals. Those smaller goals all need their own steps to be accomplished too. By getting all the smaller goals done, you’ll have a medium goal completed. By getting all three medium goals completed, you’ll have progressed in an entire stage of your career. So how do I break this down? Well, I’ll approach this from my own personal goals with blogging.

  • Big Goal: Increase traffic

  • Medium Goal 1: Look for new traffic sources

  • Medium Goal 2: Stop relying on social media and constantly bring people back to the site

  • Medium Goal 3: Go after new readers

  • Small goal 1: Explore social news reader apps

  • Small goal 1: Look at other search engines

  • Small goal 1: Increase people linking to our website because we’re an authority

  • Small goal 1: Do everything that increases search engine visibility

  • Small goal 2: etc.

Now how does this relate to photography self-improvement?

  • Big goal: Do a series of multiple exposure portraits and photos

  • Medium goal 1: Stroboscopic ideas

  • Medium goal 2: Actual multiple exposures

  • Medium goal 3: Those cool overlay images

  • Small goal 1: Line up athletes to shoot monthly

  • Small goal 1: Capture people in motion

  • Small goal 1: Study how people are doing this method

  • Small goal 1: Listen to people talk about their day and figure out how to illustrate it

  • Small goal 2: People in multiple places in the images

  • Small goal 2: Emotional story telling

  • Small goal 2: Constantly line up shoots

  • Small goal 2: Get people into the studio to just experiment with props

  • Small goal 3: Shoot tons of backgrounds

  • Small goal 3: Shoot silhouettes of people and combine them with patterns

  • Small goal 3: Get very experimental

  • Small goal 3: Have fun along the way

No matter what you do, focus on yourself. Build you. Cut the negativity out unless you believe you can truly look at it as an obstacle to overcome. But most folks don’t do that; they focus on just themselves. This is how you can do some critical photography self-improvement.

Recommended Stories

  • Opontia gets $42M to buy more e-commerce brands in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

    E-commerce roll-up play Opontia launched in June, raising $20 million in debt and equity to acquire older, small e-commerce brands in the Middle East and Africa. Today, the company confirmed to TechCrunch that it has closed a subsequent round, a $42 million Series A nine months after it was founded. Opontia's seed round was the case, but the share between equity and venture debt stands at about 50% each for its Series A financing.

  • Sheriff's office announces promotions, new hires

    Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has announced three promotions to lieutenant, two promotions to sergeant and the hiring of five new deputies.

  • Child pornography charge carries maximum of 40 years in prison for Watertown man

    A Watertown man was convicted on a federal charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography and could be sentenced to up to 40 years.

  • Minister says Nigeria had only weeks to use some donated vaccines

    LAGOS (Reuters) -Nigeria's health minister said on Wednesday some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a shelf life that left only weeks to administer the shots. Osagie Ehanire said the health ministry had declined a request by some vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of the doses by three months. Two sources have told Reuters that up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms.

  • Amazon Web Services suffers major outage

    Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage that impacted popular websites and services, including those the company relies on to deliver packages.

  • You can now buy a Switch OLED dock without a Switch OLED

    You can now get the Switch docks with ethernet/LAN ports.

  • Invincible: Remembering Arsenal's unbeaten run

    Nearly two decades later, it remains the only unbeaten campaign in Premier League history. Rog and Davo look back on Arsenal's spectacular 2003-04, from the close call at Old Trafford to Thierry Henry's brilliance.

  • BMW will help recreate 'Rocket League' in real life for charity

    BMW and LVL are producing a real-life 'Rocket League' with remote-controlled cars for charity, and you can watch the match live.

  • Atletico grab unlikely last 16 Champions League spot

    Atletico Madrid grabbed a place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Antoine Griezmann scored one goal and had a key role in the two others as the Spanish side beat Porto 3-1.

  • Liverpool chief welcomes formation of new supporters’ board

    The club’s fans will have the right of consent on issues such as a ground move or defection to a breakaway league.

  • Norway Football Club Releases Uniform Highlighting Qatari Human Rights Issues Ahead of World Cup

    A football club based in Tromso, Norway, released a jersey that features a QR code leading to a website detailing human rights issues in Qatar a year before the Middle Eastern country is scheduled to host the World Cup.This video, published on December 6, shows Malcolm Bidali, activist and former migrant worker in Qatar, promoting the kit, a collaboration between him, the Tromso IL football club, and Amnesty International that accuses the country of enabling modern slavery.“How many human rights violations will it take before the football community unites to demand better protection for migrant workers?” Tromso IL asked in a press release.“I just hope that this initiative by Tromso football club will be embraced and will, you know, educate and raise awareness on the issue,” Bidali said in the footage. “I’m super excited for this,” he added.The kit was released one year before Qatar is scheduled to host the World Cup. Credit: Tromsø IL via Storyful

  • Football rumours: Cesar Azpilicueta edging closer to Barcelona move

    Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly taking a leading role in ensuring a deal is done.

  • Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

    As Barcelona and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid scrap for a place in the Champions League last 16 this week, the Premier League's four participants can take it easy knowing their places in the knockout stages are already guaranteed.

  • Tottenham could ask Premier League to postpone Brighton match after Covid outbreak

    Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to find out the full severity of a coronavirus outbreak before deciding whether to ask for their Premier League trip to Brighton to be postponed.

  • Rangnick appoints sports psychologist to help Man Utd players

    Ralf Rangnick announced on Tuesday that Manchester United had appointed a sports sport psychologist to ensure the players "think in the right way".

  • 5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

    Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa will travel to Manchester United.

  • Soccer-Liverpool eliminate Milan as Origi, Salah seal comeback win

    MILAN (Reuters) -Liverpool's second-string side fought back to knock AC Milan out of Europe with a 2-1 victory at San Siro as goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped the Reds become the first English team to win all six games in a Champions League group stage. Milan needed to win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16 and went in front through their England defender Fikayo Tomori in the first half to cheer the home support. But Salah soon equalised with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Origi, who came on to score a stoppage-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, headed home Liverpool’s second after the break.

  • Simeone backs Atletico players in must-win Champions League match

    Diego Simeone says he backs his Atletico Madrid players to prevail in their must-win final Champions League group match with Porto on Tuesday.

  • Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Traded to NJ/NY Gotham FC: 'Let's Get This Party Started'

    The married, two-time World Cup soccer champs have both been traded from the Orlando Pride to the NJ/NY Gotham FC

  • Brands resignation shows Everton's 'broken system'

    Martin Tyler and Stephen Warnock report from Goodison Park as Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham discuss the growing turmoil at Everton ahead of the Toffees' clash with Arsenal.