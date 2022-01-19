U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Size to Hit US$ 294.18 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read

The global over the counter (OTC) drugs market size is expected to hit over US$ 294.18 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

London, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global over the counter (OTC) drugs market size was worth at US$ 150.8 billion in 2020. The non-prescription medicines are sometimes known as over the counter (OTC) drugs because they are available without a prescription. If taken as directed by a healthcare practitioner, over the counter (OTC) drugs are safe. The growth in awareness of general health problems, as well as innovations in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, is driving the growth of over the counter (OTC) drugs market. In addition, an increasing trend among individuals to use over the counter (OTC) drugs for mild ailments contributes towards the growth of over the counter (OTC) drugs market during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for over the counter (OTC) drugs market in terms of region. The change in consumer lifestyle and growing preference of consumers towards over the counter (OTC) drugs is expected to drive the growth of over the counter (OTC) drugs market during the forecast period.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the over the counter (OTC) drugs market. Europe has large number of over the counter (OTC) drugs manufacturers. This fact is resulting Europe region as one of the dominants in the over the counter (OTC) drugs market.

Report Highlights

  • Based on the product, the cold and cough remedies segment dominated the global over the counter (OTC) drugs market in 2020 with highest market share. The increase in geriatric population and rise in number of cold and cough cases is propelling the growth of segment during the forecast period.

  • Based on the distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The increase in number of retail stores or drug stores is driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Scope of the Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market

Report Highlights

Details

Market Size by 2030

US$ 294.18 Billion

CAGR from 2021 to 2030

6.9

%

Largest Revenue Holder

North America

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2021 to 2030

Companies Covered

Bayer AG, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Mylan

Market Dynamics

Drivers - Growing geriatric population

The population of old or senior people are growing on a large scale. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people of age 65 years or above is expected to grow around 1.5 billion in 2050. The number is expected to rise in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The geriatric population faces various kinds of health problems such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. They need to be more careful with their health. So, they require medicines at certain interval of time. Sometimes, the geriatric people buy medicines without any kind of prescription. As a result, the growing geriatric population is driving the growth of over the counter (OTC) drugs market during the forecast period.

Restraints - Threat to life of people

The over the counter (OTC) drugs are non-prescribed medicines. The people who have little knowledge about drugs and medicines, consume medicines without consulting doctor or healthcare professional. This can have ill-effects on the health of consumers. The consequences of this action can also have threat on the drug stores and pharmacies. Many incidences have been noticed where people have died by consuming wrong drugs or medicines. To avoid such situations, the over the counter (OTC) drugs need to be banned. Thus, the threat to life of people is a restricting factor for the growth of the over the counter (OTC) drugs market during the forecast period.

Opportunities - Rising awareness of general health problems

After COVID-19 pandemic, the people are more concerned towards their health. The consumption patterns have changed due to coronavirus outbreak. This has created new growth opportunities for the over the counter (OTC) drugs in the market. Before a decade, the people were not aware about the causes of cold and cough. But after the pandemic the people have understood the importance of good health. Many of the consumers have knowledge of medicines that can be consumed during certain health issues. As a result, the rising awareness of general health problems is paving the way for the growth of over the counter (OTC) drugs market during the forecast period.

Challenges - Stringent government regulations

The sale of over the counter (OTC) drugs in some regions is not legal. For this, certain rules and laws need to be followed. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has enacted certain regulatory framework that prohibits the use of over the counter (OTC) drugs in the market. In many developed countries, the sale of over the counter (OTC) drugs is banned. As a result, the stringent government regulations are a huge challenge for the growth of over the counter (OTC) drugs market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

  • Analgesics

  • Cold & Cough Remedies

  • Digestives & Intestinal Remedies

  • Skin Treatment

  • Vitamins & Minerals

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • MEA

  • Latin America

  • Rest of the World

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

