Over the Top (OTT) Global Market Report 2022: Significant Developments in Communication Infrastructure Boost Sector
Global Over the Top (OTT) Market
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over the Top (OTT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global over the top (OTT) market reached a value of US$ 265.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,251 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.51% during 2021-2027.
The OTT refers to the media service that facilitates the delivery of audio, video and digital media content over the internet. This content gets transmitted over various electronic devices, such as smartphones, smart televisions and other connected devices without requiring a multi-system operator for the distribution.
This service offers unlimited data streaming and enables viewers to access content as per their convenience. Apart from this, OTT is also used for streaming music, live broadcasting, watching educational channels, advertising and communication.
The growing media and entertainment industry, along with the rising sales of smart computing devices across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of OTT services and high-quality streaming content over devices, such as smartphones, laptops, smart televisions, computers and tablets, is further contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices offering OTT media services provide higher portability, convenience, accessibility and connectivity.
Furthermore, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) by OTT service providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. Service providers are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies to analyze users' preferences and offer them customized content. This improves the overall experience of the user, thus favoring the adoption rates of OTT.
Additionally, significant developments in the communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of high-speed internet across emerging nations, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and increasing consumer expenditure on entertainment and related services, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
147
Forecast Period
2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
$265.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$1251 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
29.5%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global over the top (OTT) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, platform type, deployment type, content type, revenue model, service type and vertical.
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services
Breakup by Platform Type:
Smartphones
Smart TV's
Laptops Desktops and Tablets
Gaming Consoles
Set-Top Boxes
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-Premise
Breakup by Content Type:
Voice Over IP
Text and Images
Video
Others
Breakup by Revenue Model:
Subscription
Procurement
Rental
Others
Breakup by Service Type:
Consulting
Installation and Maintenance
Training and Support
Managed Services
Breakup by Vertical:
Media & Entertainment
Education & Training
Health & Fitness
IT & Telecom
E-Commerce
BFSI
Government
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Over the Top (OTT) Market
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Platform Type
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
9 Market Breakup by Content Type
10 Market Breakup by Revenue Model
11 Market Breakup by Service Type
12 Market Breakup by Vertical
13 Market Breakup by Region
14 SWOT Analysis
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Porters Five Forces Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Amazon.com Inc.
Eros International Plc.
Google Inc.
Hulu LLC
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Limelight Networks
Microsoft Corporation
Netflix Inc.
Nimbuzz
Star India
Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Telstra Corporation Limited
The Walt Disney Company
Yahoo!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7pf0n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900