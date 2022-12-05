Over-the-top (OTT) market to grow by 21.42% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing preference for cloud streaming services will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over-the-top (OTT) market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Content type, device, and region
In 2017, the over-the-top (OTT) market was valued at USD 92.64 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 34.93 billion. The Over-the-top (OTT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 439.12 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 24.85%, according to Technavio.
Information services market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Over-the-top (OTT) market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as marketing. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
8x8 Inc. – The company offers over-the-top services such as integrated contact center, voice, video, chat, and APIs.
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers over-the-top services through brands such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Amazon.com Inc. – The company offers over-the-top services such as storage, database, and other service offerings for startups.
Over-the-top (OTT) market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Growing preference for cloud streaming services
Renewal of shows across online streaming channels
Growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps
Key challenges:
Illegal downloading and piracy
Stringent regulations
Growing threat of cyberattacks
The over-the-top (OTT) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this over-the-top (OTT) market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the over-the-top (OTT) market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the over-the-top (OTT) market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the over-the-top (OTT) market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of over-the-top (OTT) market vendors
Over The Top (OTT) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.85%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 439.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
21.42
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global over the top (OTT) market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Content Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Content Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Content Type
6.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Text and images - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 VoIP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Content Type
7 Market Segmentation by Device
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Device
7.3 Smartphones and tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Laptop and desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Device
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 8x8 Inc.
12.4 Alphabet Inc.
12.5 Amazon.com Inc.
12.6 Apple Inc.
12.7 Comcast Corp.
12.8 Deezer SA
12.9 Indieflix Inc.
12.10 Microsoft Corp.
12.11 Netflix Inc.
12.12 Paramount Global
12.13 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
12.14 Sony Group Corp.
12.15 Spotify Technology SA
12.16 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
12.17 The Walt Disney Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
