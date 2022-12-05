Over-the-top (OTT) market to grow by 21.42% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing preference for cloud streaming services will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over-the-top (OTT) market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Over the Top Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Content type, device, and region

In 2017, the over-the-top (OTT) market was valued at USD 92.64 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 34.93 billion. The Over-the-top (OTT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 439.12 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 24.85%, according to Technavio.

Over-the-top (OTT) market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as marketing. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

8x8 Inc. – The company offers over-the-top services such as integrated contact center, voice, video, chat, and APIs.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers over-the-top services through brands such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Amazon.com Inc. – The company offers over-the-top services such as storage, database, and other service offerings for startups.

Over-the-top (OTT) market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Growing preference for cloud streaming services

Renewal of shows across online streaming channels

Growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps

Key challenges:

Illegal downloading and piracy

Stringent regulations

Growing threat of cyberattacks

The over-the-top (OTT) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this over-the-top (OTT) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the over-the-top (OTT) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the over-the-top (OTT) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the over-the-top (OTT) market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of over-the-top (OTT) market vendors

Over The Top (OTT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 439.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global over the top (OTT) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Content Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Content Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Content Type

6.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Text and images - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 VoIP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Content Type

7 Market Segmentation by Device

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Device

7.3 Smartphones and tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Laptop and desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Device

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 8x8 Inc.

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

12.6 Apple Inc.

12.7 Comcast Corp.

12.8 Deezer SA

12.9 Indieflix Inc.

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

12.11 Netflix Inc.

12.12 Paramount Global

12.13 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

12.14 Sony Group Corp.

12.15 Spotify Technology SA

12.16 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

12.17 The Walt Disney Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

