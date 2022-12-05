U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

Over-the-top (OTT) market to grow by 21.42% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing preference for cloud streaming services will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over-the-top (OTT) market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Over the Top Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Content type, device, and region

To understand more about the over-the-top (OTT) market, request a sample report

In 2017, the over-the-top (OTT) market was valued at USD 92.64 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 34.93 billion. The Over-the-top (OTT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 439.12 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 24.85%, according to Technavio.

Information services market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Over-the-top (OTT) market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as marketing. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • 8x8 Inc. – The company offers over-the-top services such as integrated contact center, voice, video, chat, and APIs.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers over-the-top services through brands such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Amazon.com Inc. – The company offers over-the-top services such as storage, database, and other service offerings for startups.

Over-the-top (OTT) market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Growing preference for cloud streaming services

  • Renewal of shows across online streaming channels

  • Growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps

Key challenges:

  • Illegal downloading and piracy

  • Stringent regulations

  • Growing threat of cyberattacks

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The over-the-top (OTT) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this over-the-top (OTT) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the over-the-top (OTT) market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the over-the-top (OTT) market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the over-the-top (OTT) market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of over-the-top (OTT) market vendors

Related reports:

  • The virtual reality (VR) in gaming market size is estimated to grow by USD 17,853.41 million with a CAGR of 28.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by application (consoles, PCs, and mobile devices), component (hardware and software), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The smart musical instruments market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.73 million with a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by technology (connected instruments and wearables), end-user (professionals and hobbyists), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Over The Top (OTT) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 439.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

21.42

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global over the top (OTT) market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Content Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Content Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Content Type

  • 6.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Text and images - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 VoIP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Content Type

7 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Device

  • 7.3 Smartphones and tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Laptop and desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Device

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 8x8 Inc.

  • 12.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 Apple Inc.

  • 12.7 Comcast Corp.

  • 12.8 Deezer SA

  • 12.9 Indieflix Inc.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 Netflix Inc.

  • 12.12 Paramount Global

  • 12.13 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

  • 12.14 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.15 Spotify Technology SA

  • 12.16 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.17 The Walt Disney Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Over the Top Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-the-top-ott-market-to-grow-by-21-42-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-growing-preference-for-cloud-streaming-services-will-drive-growth---technavio-301692595.html

SOURCE Technavio

