Over the top (OTT) market size to grow by USD 439.12 billion between 2022 and 2027; APAC will account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The over the top (OTT) market size is projected to grow by USD 439.12 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 24.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. For insights on growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 - Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Over the Top Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Over The Top (OTT) Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our over the top (OTT) market report covers the following areas:

Over The Top (OTT) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The over the top (OTT) market is segmented as below:

Content Type

The market growth in the video segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing availability of video content and the growing popularity of international TV series are driving the growth of the segment.

Device

The smartphones and tablet segment will generate significant growth opportunities for market players. The increased penetration of mobile devices and the availability and affordability of Internet services worldwide are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the major market players such as Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Apple, Home Box Office, Roku, IndieFlix, Vudu, and Hulu. Many streaming service providers are collaborating with smart speaker manufacturers to integrate audio and video streaming services into their systems. In addition, the continuous focus on innovation and enhancing customer experience are driving the growth of the over the top market in North America.

Story continues

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Over The Top (OTT) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the over the top (OTT) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the over the top (OTT) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global are some of the major market participants.

Although the Growing preference for cloud streaming services will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing threat of cyberattacks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Over The Top (OTT) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Over the top (OTT) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Over the top (OTT) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Over the top (OTT) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Over the top (OTT) market vendors

Related Reports:

The smart television (TV) sticks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 612.44 million. The growing penetration of the Internet is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the restrictions on certain digital content may impede the market growth.

The broadcasting cable TV market is projected to grow by USD 62 billion with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing development of their own OTT platforms by TV broadcasters is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent rules and regulations framed by the FCC may impede the market growth.

Over The Top (OTT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 439.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's communication services market reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Over the top (OTT) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Content Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Content Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Content Type

6.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Text and images - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 VoIP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Content Type

7 Market Segmentation by Device

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Device

7.3 Smartphones and tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Laptop and desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Device

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 8x8 Inc.

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

12.6 Apple Inc.

12.7 Comcast Corp.

12.8 Deezer SA

12.9 Indieflix Inc.

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

12.11 Netflix Inc.

12.12 Paramount Global

12.13 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

12.14 Sony Group Corp.

12.15 Spotify Technology SA

12.16 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

12.17 The Walt Disney Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Over the Top Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-the-top-ott-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-439-12-billion-between-2022-and-2027-apac-will-account-for-34-of-market-growth---technavio-301755437.html

SOURCE Technavio