Overactive Bladder Market Spotlight Report 2021: Astellas has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials with 176 Trials

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Overactive Bladder" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Overactive bladder is characterized by urinary urgency, and is generally accompanied by increased voiding frequency, nocturia, and incontinence. The disease affects men and women across the world, and has an adverse effect on quality of life.

Prevalence and symptom severity increase with age, and the symptoms of overactive bladder persist for years in the majority of patients. Postmenopausal status has been associated with increased risk for overactive bladder in women, while in men, the presence of prostate problems increases risk.

Diseases such as depression, heart disease, arthritis, hypertension, benign prostatic hypertrophy, neurological conditions, prostatitis, mobility limitations, and recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) are predictors of overactive bladder in men. In women, depression, irritable bowel syndrome, neurological conditions, arthritis, sleep apnea, and recurrent UTI all have a greater possibility of being associated with overactive bladder.

Furthermore, behavioral and lifestyle factors also play a role in the development of overactive bladder.

Key Takeaways

  • The publisher estimates that in 2019, there were 545.0 million prevalent cases of overactive bladder worldwide among adults aged 20 years and older, and forecasts that number to increase to 607.6 million prevalent cases by 2028.

  • The approved drugs in the overactive bladder space target the calcium channel, muscarinic acetylcholine receptor, SNARE proteins, and beta-3 adrenergic receptor. The majority of these drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being available in intramuscular, intravesical, intradermal, intraarticular, topical, and transdermal formulations.

  • The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for overactive bladder are in Phase II, with no drugs in Phase III.

  • Therapies in development for overactive bladder focus on a wide variety of targets. The largest proportion of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral or intravesical routes, while one product is also being tested in an intramuscular formulation.

  • High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the overactive bladder space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Gemtesa, and an estimated PDUFA date for Myrbetriq.

  • The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I urology-other asset is 9.3%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 75%. Drugs, on average, take 10.0 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.0 years in the overall urology space.

  • The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that just over half of trials in overactive bladder have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 54% of trials in Phase I-II, and 46% in Phase III-IV.

  • The US has a substantial lead in the number of overactive bladder clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

  • Clinical trial activity in the overactive bladder space is dominated by completed trials. Astellas has the highest number of completed clinical trials for overactive bladder, with 176 trials. Astellas also leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for overactive bladder, followed by Pfizer.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

KEY TAKEAWAYS

DISEASE BACKGROUND

TREATMENT

  • Lifestyle modifications and control techniques

  • Medical and surgical treatment

  • Products and devices

EPIDEMIOLOGY

MARKETED DRUGS

PIPELINE DRUGS

RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

  • BotuGel for Overactive Bladder (August 27, 2020)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS

KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

  • Pediatric Approval For Myrbetriq

  • Vibegron's Approval To Look Out For In Q4

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS

LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

  • Eisai To Sell Kyorin's OAB Agent In Four Asian Countries

  • Urovant Partners With Sunovion On Vigebron Commercialization

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

  • Sponsors by status

  • Sponsors by phase

  • Recent events

BIBLIOGRAPHY

APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a15jj4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overactive-bladder-market-spotlight-report-2021-astellas-has-the-highest-number-of-completed-clinical-trials-with-176-trials-301470661.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

