U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.95
    -59.38 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,518.25
    -579.01 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,085.60
    -42.24 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.43
    -29.33 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.73
    -9.70 (-8.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.80
    -36.70 (-2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.60 (-3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0260
    -0.0165 (-1.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8020
    -0.0870 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1934
    -0.0170 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6800
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,460.41
    -332.49 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.20
    -18.82 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.62
    -213.03 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Overactive Bladder Treatment (OAB) Market worth $4.2 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Overactive Bladder Treatment (OAB) Market by Drug type ( Anticholinergic (Solifenacin, Oxybutynin, Tolterodine, Darifenacin), Mirabegron), Botox, Neuromodulation, Disease Type (Idopathic OAB and Neurogenic OAB) and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Overactive Bladder Treatment (OAB) Market"
156 – Tables
48 – Figures
198 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219938791

The Increasing number of patients undergoing neuromodulation coupled with launch of novel drugs is likely to drive the growth of market. Rising number of patient with overactive bladder coupled with increasing awareness among the developing countries is anticipated to increase demand for treatment options in coming years, this factor is expected to upsurge the growth during the forecast period.

The others segment is estimated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period of overactive bladder treatment market

Based on type, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into anticholinergics, mirabegron, BOTOX, neuromodulation, and other treatments. Other treatment segment is expected to grow at faster pace owing to launch of several novel drugs in the pipeline. For instance,  Urovant Sciences' URO-902, is a novel gene therapy for patients with overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms currently under Phase 2 clinical trials.

The Idiopathic OAB is registered to grow at faster pace during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Based on disease type, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into idiopathic overactive bladder & neurogenic overactive bladder. Rising aging population is one of the factor increasing number of patients suffering from idiopathic overactive bladder hence projecting the growth of the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219938791

North America has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in overactive bladder treatment market

The global overactive bladder treatments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to grow at faster pace owing to favorable reimbursement policies and increased demand for treatment in the region.

The overactive bladder treatment market is fragmented in nature with prominent players operating in this market such as are Astellas Pharma (Japan), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Pfizer (US), Medtronic (Ireland), AbbVie (US), Viatris (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services (US), Endo Pharmaceuticals  Lupin (India) , Amneal Pharmaceuticals (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (India) and among others.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=219938791

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Urinary Catheters Market by Product (Indwelling, Intermittent, External), Type (Coated, Uncoated), Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, General Surgery), Usage (Male, Female), End Users (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/urinary-catheter-market-132934629.html

Urology Devices Market by Product ((Dialysis, Endoscopes, Lasers, Lithotripsy, Robotic System), (Guidewires, Catheters, Stents)), Application (Kidney Diseases, Urological Cancer, BPH), End User (Hospital, Dialysis Center, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/urology-devices-market-173062212.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/overactive-bladder-treatment-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/overactive-bladder-treatment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overactive-bladder-treatment-oab-market-worth-4-2-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301580471.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • This Blockbuster Drug from AbbVie Is Closer to Another Major Indication

    The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently adopted a positive opinion that recommended the approval of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq for what would be its fifth indication in that market. This would be to treat patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response to conventional therapies or biologic agents. A decision for Rinvoq as a treatment for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients from the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of this year.

  • The BA.5 Omicron Wave Is Rising. What It Means for Your Next Booster.

    U.S. Covid-19 infections are surging, though hospitalizations remain low. The FDA has already asked for boosters that specifically target BA.4 and BA.5.

  • Why Co-Diagnostics Is Running Higher Today

    Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) were running 4.6% higher Tuesday morning as of 10:30 a.m. ET on no company-specific news, though it may be getting a boost from an update from the World Health Organization (WHO). The World Health Organization reported this morning there are 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox. Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan has said the healthcare company was founded to make low-cost, high-quality tests available wherever they're needed, and it looks "forward to eventually making this test available in affected regions as needed to help slow the spread of the virus through early and accurate detection."

  • AstraZeneca to buy California biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    The key asset to be acquired in the deal, which includes an $100 million upfront payment, is a new drug candidate that targets non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

  • Why IPO Stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Beginning To Heat Up — Again

    IPO stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals jumped Monday as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review its controversial ALS treatment again.

  • Health Insurers Have the Data. Will Patients Listen?

    Using advanced analytics and AI, health insurers are building targeted medical advice for customers. Now comes the hard part: Getting them to respond. ‘There’s an art to that data communication,’ one doctor says

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving another COVID-19 surge in the US, virus experts warn. "Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA.1 and BA.2 immunity," says Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide subst

  • Kellogg’s loses court battle over new regulations that will ‘cost firm millions’

    The Coco Pops and All-Bran maker brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care over new regulations.

  • Healthiest Supplements to Take, According to Experts

    Shelves are lined with supplements promising miracle cures and relief from health ailments, but many don't work. While some do provide health benefits, some supplements can cause more harm than good and actually make you sick. So how do you know which ones to take? Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who reveal which supplements are healthy and improve overall health, but as always consult your doctor for medical advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • A survey shows Colorado kids are having more mental health issues. Here's what we learned.

    The results of the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey revealed the impact of COVID-19 on students' mental health and gave insight into drug, alcohol habits.

  • Iowa health officials say first probable case of monkeypox in the state has been reported

    An Iowa man likely has the state's first probable monkeypox case, according to health officials, who are conducting contact tracing to track possible exposure to others.

  • How COVID Could Screw You Worse With Each Reinfection

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyThe more times you catch COVID, the sicker you’re likely to get with each reinfection. That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study drawing on data from the U.S. Veterans Administration.Scientists stressed they need more data before they can say for sure whether, and why, COVID might get worse the second, third, or fourth time around. But with more and more people getting reinfected as the pandemic lurches toward its fourth year, the study hints at s

  • Best Habits to Lower Your Blood Pressure, Says Physician

    Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. It is caused by a combination of factors, including genetics, environment, and social habits. To reduce your risk of developing hypertension, consider making certain lifestyle changes and use strategies proven to lower blood pressure. In this post, we will outline five such strategies; keep reading to learn more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You

  • British court rejects Kellogg's arguments against new sugar rules

    LONDON (Reuters) -Kellogg on Monday lost its legal challenge to government plans to crack down on less healthy food after a British court rejected its claims that the government's formula to measure the nutritional value of cereals is wrong. The new rules, which Kellogg first challenged in April, would stop some of the company's breakfast cereals being displayed prominently in grocery stores because of their high sugar content. According to the government, the rules are part of its strategy to tackle childhood obesity.

  • Texan has out-of-state abortion to end heartbreaking and dangerous pregnancy, she says

    “I will not know a single day of peace until I can govern my own body ... in the state I once loved.”

  • The fall of Roe v. Wade will create problems for families that corporate cash can’t solve

    The overturning of Roe v. Wade will hugely increase the financial strain of parenting, with serious economic consequences for millions of families.

  • AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that involves the growth of abnormal white blood cells that can lead to the emergence of tumours. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - whose key blood cancer drug Calquence generated sales of more than $1.2 billion last year - plans to acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of $100 million, with additional milestone-related payments of up to $1.17 billion. TeneoTwo's experimental drug, TNB-486, belongs to a class of bispecific antibodies that are engineered to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells.

  • With most abortions banned, Ohio must do more for help parentless kids | Our View

    Most Ohioans believe every child is adoptable, but only a fraction have very seriously considered taking one on. With abortion gone, that must change.

  • 'We are here. We are the majority': Hundreds rally in support of abortion rights after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

    The rally was organized by Women's Right Green Bay, led by Adrianna Pokela and Abby White.

  • 10-year-old rape victim denied abortion after Roe v Wade overturn

    A 10-year-old rape victim, who was six weeks pregnant, was denied an abortion following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.