OverActive Media Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), announced today the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 24, 2022 (the “Circular”) prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Sheldon Pollack

26,102,410

99.923%

19,992

0.077%

Michael Kimel

26,122,402

100%

0

0%

Jeffrey Kimel

26,112,402

100%

0

0%

Christina Bianco

26,112,402

100%

0

0%

Robin Brudner

26,112,202

99.999%

200

0.001%

Stewart Johnston

26,112,402

100%

0

0%

Jamie Firsten

26,112,202

99.999%

200

0.001%


The resolution approving the new omnibus equity incentive plan, as described in the Circular was passed by 99.094% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by 99.924% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media
(647) 924-2614
lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
(416) 955-8651
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



