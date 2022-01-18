OverActive Media Names Former RBC Brand Leader as New Vice President of Marketing and Brand

Matt McGlynn Brings Extensive Brand and Youth Focused Marketing Experience to the Organization

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF), a leading global esports and entertainment organization, today announced the hiring of Matt McGlynn to its leadership team in Toronto. McGlynn leaves his prior role as Vice President of Brand at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to join OverActive as Vice President of Marketing and Brand.



“At OverActive, we pride ourselves on our people and our continued ability to attract top talent. Matt’s impressive and varied experience over a cross-section of industries is a welcome addition to our senior leadership team. We’re thrilled to have Matt join the company, kicking off what is sure to be another exciting year for us,” said Alyson Walker, Chief Commercial Officer, OverActive Media.

McGlynn has worked in several dynamic industries including sports, gaming, entertainment and banking, most recently leading the Brand Marketing team at RBC, one of Canada’s most valuable brands. In his role, McGlynn oversaw teams that delivered brand strategy, brand metrics and insights, sponsorships, events, and youth banking.

During his ten years at RBC, McGlynn’s expertise and unique creative approach have helped reframe the RBC brand globally, reaching new audiences and deepening engagement. He led the company’s youth strategy, spearheading immersive programs with properties including the Canadian Olympic Committee, Live Nation, October’s Very Own and the marketing of purpose-driven partnerships through RBC Future Launch. McGlynn also oversaw RBC’s award-winning golf platform, which has been instrumental in raising awareness of the brand in the competitive U.S. market. McGlynn is a past board member of both the Sponsorship Marketing Council of Canada and Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television and is a recipient of the 2018 “5 to Watch” in Canadian Sports Business. His efforts have also been recognized by several awards including BrandZ #1 Most Valuable Brand in Canada (2019, 2020), Brand Finance #1 Most Valuable Brand in Canada (2017, 2018, 2019), 2018 Strategy Magazine Brand of the Year, and 2016 Sports Emmy Nomination, Jason Day “Never Say Die”.

“The esports industry continues to grow at an exponential rate and OverActive Media is a global leader in the space. I can’t wait to get started with the talented team already assembled and to play a key role in growing the brand and helping OverActive reach its bold business goals,” said Matt McGlynn, Vice President, Marketing and Brand, OverActive Media.

As Vice President of Marketing and Brand at OverActive, McGlynn will lead the company’s strategic marketing portfolio including Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant team brand growth, content development and distribution, partnership activations, data strategy and deployment, creative direction and design, event strategy and promotion, and merchandise creative and sales. Further, McGlynn will bring critical thought leadership to a rapidly growing global organization.

“We are building a sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans. With Matt at the Marketing helm, we are confident in our ability to find fresh and meaningful ways to drive new revenue streams, reach and engage our communities and expand OverActive’s impact as a business,” added Walker.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

