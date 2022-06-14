U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.42
    +14.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,625.99
    +109.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,835.30
    +26.08 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,716.39
    +1.79 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.70
    +1.77 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    -11.40 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0441
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3520
    -0.0140 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0085 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3970
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,140.19
    -1,555.44 (-6.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.16
    +0.91 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.84
    -10.97 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Overair nabs $145M to produce eVTOL prototype by 2023

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Overair, a California-based electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle startup, has secured $145 million in funding that will go towards the development of Butterfly, the company's experimental aircraft prototype, by the second half of 2023. As Overair works towards achieving Federal Aviation Administration certification, the startup will use this prototype to validate its designs and mitigate any technological risks, according to Josh Aronoff, head of business development at Overair.

We’ve proven Butterfly’s propulsion system, so we’ll now begin validating Butterfly’s ability to operate safely in real-world weather conditions, carry significant payloads and fly incredibly quietly," said Ben Tigner, co-founder and CEO of Overair, in a statement.

Because Overair is a spinoff from Karem Aircraft, Butterfly's propulsion system benefits from decades of military VTOL programs led by the legacy company, according to Overair. The company claims to have the broadest flight envelope and smallest sound footprint of any aircraft in the burgeoning industry, due in part to its propulsion system that uses four large propellers that spin slowly when hovering and even slower when cruising. Quiet aircraft that doesn't noise pollute dense urban environments is essential for commercializing eVTOL.

"Our technology was meant to drop Navy SEALs into hot zones, and we're going to use it for urban air mobility (UAM) so that you and I can go to a Rams game from Orange County," Aronoff told TechCrunch.

It's the patents and core technologies behind Butterfly that attracted Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Aerospace – the defense and information technology unit and aircraft engine producer of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group – as investors in Overair. Hanwha, which holds a 30% stake in Overair according to the startup, previously invested $25 million into Overair's Series A in 2019. This latest round brings its total investment in Overair up to $170 million.

As part of Hanwha's investment, the company will provide Overair with electric motors and battery packs for the startup's eVTOL prototypes, according to the startup.

Hanwha Systems recently joined up with Korea Airports Corporation and SK Telecom, a South Korean telecommunications giant that's working to bring air taxis to market in the country by 2025, to introduce an operating model for commercializing urban air mobility in a metropolitan area. Overair wouldn't confirm if it's directly involved in this partnership, but said it would be participating in South Korea's UAM Grand Challenge to commercialize air taxis.

With the fresh capital, Overair will also begin building out its commercialization team and go-to-market strategy, according to Aronoff. While Overair's relationship with Hanwha will open up the South Korean market for the startup, Aronoff said Overair is targeting a U.S. launch first.

"I would expect it to be cities that might be different from those that you've heard others announce," said Aronoff. "So you've heard LA, Dallas and Miami. The Northeast Corridor is the most economically productive stretch of the world. So for us, where the weather is not like it is in LA – 75 degrees and sunny every day – to have a vehicle that's able to fly people in the most economically productive cities, which are relatively close together, that works really well for our use case."

Unlikely players team up to lead South Korea’s air taxi industry

Recommended Stories

  • Google engineer suspended after saying AI chatbot was sentient

    When Blake Lemoine started to test Google’s new AI chatbot last year, it was just another step in his career at the tech giant.

  • Amazon Says Drones Are Finally Ready to Fly

    The long-awaited drones from Amazon (AMZN) are finally making their debut in California to deliver packages for the online retailer's customers. Amazon Prime members who live in Lockeford, California, will be the first customers to receive their deliveries from a Prime Air drone. A start date on when the deliveries would begin was not given by the company.

  • Google software engineer claims tech giant’s artificial intelligence tool has become ‘sentient’

    Blake Lemoine says LaMDA has talked about ‘personhood’ and ‘rights’

  • Shark's WiFi robot vacuum with clean base is half off today only

    Amazon knocks 50 percent off one of Shark's WiFi robot vacuums with clean base for today only.

  • Former Amazon Robotics VP Brad Porter goes Collaborative

    The pandemic was a moment of truth for Amazon Robotics. After years of work, numerous acquisitions and millions spent, could the retail giant’s massive investment in automation help keep things running amid the biggest pandemic in a century? The company’s deployment of hundreds of thousands of robotics systems across American fulfillment centers has become a gold standard for industrial automation — and a model of disruption that’s helped fuel an industry of like-minded startups.

  • Google engineer who said AI is sentient placed on leave

    A Google engineer who argued that the company’s artificial intelligence is sentient has been placed on personal leave. A spokesperson for the company declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the suspension, noting that it is “a longstanding, private personnel matter.” Multiple news outlets have reported that Blake Lemoine, the senior software engineer from Google’s…

  • Bitcoin Price Plunges as Crypto Lender Celsius Halts Withdrawals

    The cryptocurrency’s slide since November has contributed to a roughly $2 trillion wipeout in the broader market.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Global advertising to grow by 8.4% this year -report

    The global advertising industry is expected to grow 8.4% this year, despite ongoing geopolitical situations around the world and fears of a recession, a report on the sector said on Monday. That figure excludes the impact of U.S. political advertising, which is on track to reach $13 billion in revenue this year, up from $12 billion in 2020, the report from ad agency GroupM, a unit of WPP PLC showed. “Although the overall economy and environment is more negative now than it was in December, broadly speaking, people in our industry and I think many pundits are overly negative relative to the reality of how the overall economy is faring,” said Brian Wieser, the president of business intelligence at GroupM, in a call with journalists.

  • ‘Things start to break:’ Crypto faces 'liquidity crisis'

    Overall, the total crypto market cap has lost more than two-thirds of its value since peaking in November, according to Coinmarketcap.

  • There’s another reason companies should tread carefully with political influence — the stock market is watching

    Nonprofit that urges disclosure of corporate political activity is stepping up its efforts to track election-related spending, after a prod from big money managers.

  • What Does The Rest Of 2022 Have In Store For The NFT Market?

    It’s been an ugly year for NFTs so far due to poor economic/macro conditions, but industry trends remain resoundingly positive.

  • Crypto crash gathers steam over weekend, bitcoin falls to 18-month low as inflation takes toll

    Bitcoin was trading just below $26,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.

  • Bitcoin's Price History

    Bitcoin's price history has been volatile. Learn how the currency has seen significant spikes and crashes and its major price influencers.

  • Binance CEO on Crypto Regulation, Luna 2.0

    Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao discusses his take on crypto regulation, questioning the SEC's investigation into Binance Coin (BNB). Plus, the role centralized exchanges play in investor protection, and exercising due diligence before token listings to uncover potential fraud.

  • Glencore Gets Rich on Coal, But Questions Persist Over Exit Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is getting rich on coal. The company is on course for another year of bumper profits, its shares just hit a record high — a feat that looked unlikely for most of the last decade — and investors are set for a windfall of returns.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • CortexDAO Listed on MEXC Global

    Learn more about MEXC Global.

  • Analysis-Kurdish tensions stymie Iraqi region's gas export ambitions

    The prime minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, has been touting the autonomous region's gas export capabilities as an alternative to Russian supply, but division between the region's two main parties suggest the plan is, for now, a pipe dream. And Kurdistan does not even have enough gas to supply its own needs, with power blackouts a daily phenomenon. Barzani's ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has long tussled for influence with its junior coalition partner in government, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), led by the Talabani clan.

  • Business jet activity cools but remains above pre-pandemic levels

    While still well above pre-pandemic levels, the rapid increase in business jet usage following Covid-19 is beginning to show signs of slowing down. According to a report from aviation consultancy and analytics firm WingX, global business jet flights were up in the first week of June by 10% over the same period of 2021 and 20% over 2019. “Business jet demand is defying general economic turbulence, with worldwide leisure destinations pulling in record numbers of visitors,” WingX reported.

  • BofA survey signals 'deeper investor misery' as S&P enters bear market

    The June Fund Manager Survey by Bank of America (BofA) "signals deeper investor misery" as the S&P reached a bear market amid fears of aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.