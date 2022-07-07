U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Overair Selects Toray to Provide Advanced Materials for Butterfly eVTOL Prototype Program

·3 min read

Toray's Carbon Fiber and Resin System will be part of Overair's all-electric aircraft expected to take flight in 2023

TACOMA, Wash., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overair, Inc. and Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., the leading manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber and composite prepreg materials, today announced a strategic collaboration on utilization of Toray's advanced prepreg system in Overair's Butterfly prototype program. Unparalleled in safety and efficiency, the Butterfly is a low-noise, zero-emission electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that will provide sustainable aerial ridesharing in densely populated cities where traffic is a problem.

Overair's Butterfly prototype with Toray T1100/3960 carbon fiber/epoxy prepreg. The prepreg provides high stiffness and strength for its airframe and propulsion units.

Toray's carbon fiber and resin system will be part of Overair's all-electric aircraft expected to take flight in 2023.

The Butterfly prototype aircraft utilizes Toray's T1100/3960 prepreg system, a material that is formulated for high-performance aerospace applications where the optimal ratio of strength to modulus properties is critical. Toray's 3960 is a highly-toughened 350°F/177°C cure epoxy resin with a glass transition temperature (Tg) of 400°F/204°C. It is optimized for increased performance and allows for autoclave and out-of-autoclave curing. The resin is synergistic with the TORAYCA™ T1100 next-generation intermediate modulus plus (IM+) carbon fiber, which is the highest tensile strength fiber available today. The T1100/3960 unidirectional and plain weave prepreg is utilized in the Butterfly's airframe structure and propulsion units.

"We're excited to be working closely with Toray's advanced materials as we continue the development of our all-electric Butterfly experimental prototype aircraft," said Ben Tigner, Co-Founder and CEO at Overair. "Our unique propulsion system requires materials that provide a unique combination of high stiffness and high strength, while also maintaining the optimal weight targets for the vehicle."

Overair recently completed full-scale testing of Butterfly's propulsion system. The successful testing program validated Overair's design choices and Butterfly's expected performance capabilities. Butterfly's propeller will be showcased at the Farnborough International Air Show from July 18 to July 22 in Farnborough, England.

"It is an honor for Toray to partner with Overair on this endeavor and provide the Butterfly a unique performance advantage with our 3960 prepreg system," according to Jeff Cross, Director of Business Development for Aerospace at Toray. "We're excited for the future as Overair proceeds with full-scale development and testing. The proven performance of our materials gives me confidence that we can help achieve Overair's objective of producing the safest, most efficient, and reliable eVTOL aircraft."

About Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray). Toray addresses global challenges by delivering high value-add products including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. Toray operates in 29 countries and regions with more than 48,000 employees worldwide. Toray Composite Materials America is the manufacturer and supplier of TORAYCA™ carbon fiber materials and high quality advanced composite prepreg. Toray CMA serves the needs of aerospace and defense, sports and recreation, automotive, and industrial markets. For more information about Toray CMA, visit www.toraycma.com. For information on Toray Industries, visit www.toray.com.

About Overair, Inc.

Overair is an advanced air mobility company located in Orange Country, California. The company is developing Butterfly, a breakthrough all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft ideally suited for sustainable aerial ridesharing. Overair's proprietary propulsion system provides enhanced safety and a superior experience for passengers and communities. With eVTOL adoption revolutionizing urban mobility, Butterfly is positioned to set the bar on real-world dependability, with best-in-class payload, noise emissions, and weather capability. Overair has operating partnerships with companies such as Hanwha Systems and Bristow Group, and the team completed its full-scale propulsion testing in the first quarter of 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.overair.com / Twitter: @overair_inc

