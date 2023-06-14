Overall Positive Market Sentiment Pushed Alphabet (GOOG) in Q1

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released “Mairs & Power Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund was up 7.27% year-to-date compared to a 7.50% return for the S&P 500 index. The stock selection was positive in the quarter, but it was not enough to offset sector allocation. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On June 13, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $124.43 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was 2.43%, and its shares gained 12.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.576 trillion.

Mairs & Power Growth Fund made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“As we have mentioned in previous months, we have slowly reduced our underweight position in the Technology sector over the past several years, as we have added a number of names that fit our investment strategy. Many of the these investments had impressive returns in the quarter and our relative performance in the tech sector was a bright spot. Four out of our top 5 performing names in the quarter were either Technology or Technology-related names, including: NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Littelfuse (LFUS), and Microsoft (MSFT). The stocks all benefited from a positive shift in investor sentiment in the quarter toward growth stocks, reversing last year’s trend. NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Microsoft also all benefited from their exposure to artificial intelligence and the headlines garnered from the widespread launch of ChatGPT a large language model developed by Microsoft partner, OpenAI. In the current tight labor market, there is a lot of enthusiasm around the efficiency this technology could bring to many industries. Alphabet and Microsoft are working furiously to build it into their products and NVIDIA has benefited as it currently has the best hardware to train and run large AI algorithms.”

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds . As per our database, 155 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 152 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in another article and shared the list of companies that announced huge share buybacks recently. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.