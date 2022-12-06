U.S. markets closed

Overall Sales in the Bamboo Apparel is Expected to Reach a Worth of ~US$ 2.3 Bn in 2022 and is Likely to Breach a Revenue of ~US$ 4.1 Bn by end of 2032. Data report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Fashion Companies to Adopt Bamboo Apparels as a Sustainability and Additional Health Benefits Factor Steering Sales Past US$ 4,026.9 Mn by 2032. Increased Adoption of T-Shirts, Especially Among Men, to Propel Bamboo Apparel Sales.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the bamboo apparel market is estimated at US$ 2,248.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4,026.9 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of ~6.0% from 2022 to 2032.        

Apparel made of bamboo is entirely natural, silk-soft, and biodegradable. The bamboo clothing is made from bamboo pulp, which is incredibly soft. Bamboo is an excellent fabric for clothing because of its great breathing qualities provided by its hollow fibres. The bamboo fibre has tinier pores and gaps than any other material, allowing for improved ventilation and moisture absorption.

The manufacturers green approach in product processing and manufacturing is paving a way for the market growth. In this approach, the bamboo’s woody components are broken down, and the walls are disintegrated into a mushy mass using natural enzymes.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15865

After that, mechanical combs are used to separate natural fibres into yarn. Such transparency into the manufacturing processes is generating a loyalty factor amng the consumers towards the manufacturers and increasing the product demand.

However, the procedure is more expensive and labor-intensive, resulting in significantly less production. Bamboo-based textiles are reasonably priced, aesthetically attractive, strong, and cosy. Bamboo fabrics are anticipated to become a favoured textile in the years to come because they are simple to create, maintain, and offer additional health benefits.

Fashion designers are increasingly choosing bamboo textiles. Well-known fashion designers to create their collections, frequently use bamboo materials. A few examples include Sara Kirsner, Linda Loudermilk, Agnes B, Kate O'Connor, Alfred Sung, Oscar de la Renta, Diane von Furstenberg, and Diane von Furstenberg. Eco designers favour the fabric because of its opulent softness, smoothness, and gently flowing drapes that is witnessing a high demand in the current market.

Key Takeaways from the Bamboo Apparel Market Study

  • Use of blended fabric is highest among different fabrics in bamboo apparel market with a revenue share of around 62.7% in 2021.

  • China and India are the biggest manufacturers for the bamboo apparel and biggest importers to the USA.

  • Bamboo apparel market is gaining popularity, due to eco-friendly sustainable production which is trending in many countries.

  • Environmental conservation awareness rising and boosting market growth.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15865

“Increasing awareness among consumer as well as fashion designers due to the health advantages and benefits, the market for bamboo apparel market is expanding. With proliferation of online platforms, key players are likely to collaborate with e-commerce giants to gain revenue,” Says an FMI Analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading players operating in the bamboo apparel market are China Bambro Textile Co, Ltd., Bamboo Textile Co., Advantage Fibres, Wild Fibres, TIC Gums, China Thrive Industrial Co., Towel Industrial Co. Ltd., Xiamen Ebie import & Export Co. Ltd., Boody Bamboo Clothing, Cozy Earth, Cariloha, Inc., BLUE BUNGALOW, Free Fly Apparel, Ettitude Holdings, Inc., and Thought Clothing among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the bamboo apparel market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the bamboo apparel market by type (t-shirts, innerwear’s, bathrobes, towels, socks, others), by fabric type (pure, blends), by consumer orientation (men, women, kids), by distribution channel (hypermarket/supermarket, wholesale dealers, specialty stores, independent stores, online stores, others), across seven major regions.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15865

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Key Findings

  1.3. Summary of Key statistics

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Global Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

  4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bamboo-apparel-market

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size: The global antimicrobial wipes market size is currently valued at around US$ 9 Bn and is anticipated to progress at a high CAGR of 11% through 2032

Soap Dispenser Market Share: The soap dispenser market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 6% in the forecast period

Die Casting Services Market Trend: The Die Casting Services market is estimated at USD 42.10 billion in 2022

Sports and Athletic Insoles Market Analysis: Sports and Athletic Insoles Market By Base Material Type (Polymer, Plastic, Rubber, Carbon Fiber, Silicone), Consumer Orientation (Men, Women, Kids), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) & Region - Forecast 2021 – 2031

Toothpaste Tablets Market Forecast: Global toothpaste tablets sales are expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6.1% during the study forecast period 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Browse Latest Market reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


