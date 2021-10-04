U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,348.85
    -8.19 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.40
    +51.94 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,441.46
    -125.24 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.01
    +1.13 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    +0.0260 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0062 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1330
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,890.89
    -152.52 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.86
    +953.18 (+392.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.76
    +19.69 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Overalls Launches First All-In-One Insurance Protection Portfolio

·3 min read

New algorithmic approach packages supplemental insurance products into a structured portfolio that changes and grows with the customer

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Overalls, the first personalized, all-in-one protection platform, is shaking up how employee benefits are packaged by taking a new approach to insurance that combines life, personal-line and entirely new protection products into algorithmically optimized and personalized portfolios to celebrate life's ups and protect life's downs.

Overalls Logo
Overalls Logo

"Today, insurance is confusing and disjointed," said Jon Cooper, CEO of Overalls. "Instead of spending hours researching the nuances of the industry or putting their trust in a commissioned sales person, consumers - through their employers - can use Overalls to source protection tailored to their lifestyle and financial goals in one place."

Insurance is easier to buy than ever, yet voluntary benefits are largely overshadowed by medical and retirement offerings. Data shows enrollment rates in supplemental benefits are extremely low, typically ranging from 5-20%.1 Overalls is addressing this imbalance by creating a personalized and dynamic insurance model, and partnering with employers across the country to deliver well-rounded benefits for the modern workforce.

"We've chosen to work with employers because when it comes to innovation, supplemental benefits are often an afterthought," said Emily Johnson, Chief Product Officer of Overalls. "Through increased education, engagement, and personalization, Overalls can help employees improve their overall financial security, while also allowing employers to provide benefits tailored to their employee's needs."

The Overalls algorithm integrates consumers' key financial milestones and targets with information about their personality and lifestyle, to create a personal portfolio of the best supplemental protection plans and complementary products. A unique offering from Overalls is the "Celebrate" program, the industry's first "happy insurance" extension designed to celebrate life's milestones, such as buying a house, getting engaged, having a baby, and more.

Overalls is a no-cost solution to employers, helping employees get more from their voluntary benefits and designed to protect and celebrate the people and things they care about most. At launch, Overalls will be available directly through employers as an additional offering to their current benefits package.

About Overalls
Overalls is a digital insurance platform that protects and celebrates humans at work building their dream lives. The first ever all-in-one protection platform, Overalls is designed to help consumers obtain and maintain a personalized insurance portfolio that will take them through all of life's twists and turns. Overalls was founded in 2021 by Jon Cooper and Emily Johnson at Redesign Health. For more information on Overalls, please visit Overalls.ai.

About Redesign Health
Redesign Health is on a mission to redesign health — for everyone. Its idea-to-launch approach builds companies that create a better healthcare experience for all. Redesign Health integrates a historically complex process of ideating, developing, funding, and launching companies into a streamlined platform. Its multidisciplinary experts work in tandem with founders to introduce transformational health solutions and develop a new foundation for healthcare. To learn more, visit redesignhealth.com.

Contact:
Chelsea Harrison
Head of Communications, Redesign Health
chelsea.harrison@redesignhealth.com

Emma McCormick
Senior Account Executive, Media, Lippe Taylor
emccormick@shop-pr.com

1

State of Employee Benefits, Benefit Focus (2021)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overalls-launches-first-all-in-one-insurance-protection-portfolio-301391339.html

SOURCE Overalls

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Tesla Sets Delivery Records, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Big Premarket Winner Monday

    The stock market mounted a nice recovery to end last week, but Wall Street seemed to have a real case of the Monday blues. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down 72 points to 14,689 as of 8:15 a.m. EDT, pointing to a lower start for the index. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced its third-quarter production and delivery figures, and they were good enough to send the stock higher in pre-market trading on Monday.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About ASML Stock?

    The global chip shortage, which started in late 2019 and worsened throughout the pandemic, turned ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) into one of the world's most-talked-about semiconductor equipment makers. It's also the only manufacturer of EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which are required to create the smallest technology chips. ASML only ships a few dozen EUV systems a year, which cost over 120 million euros ($139 million) each.

  • Companies Like Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Investing in Pharma Stocks? Watch for These 2 Red Flags

    Building an intuitive understanding of these warning signs is critical for success with pharma stocks.

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property-services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cost

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mostly lower ahead of data-heavy week, Nasdaq falls as Treasury yields rise

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, giving back some of Friday's gains as traders awaited new economic and earnings data this week to confirm or assuage concerns over supply chain challenges, inflation and the pace of the labor market's recovery.

  • 2 Trendy Stocks With Upsides of 50% and 185%, According to Wall Street

    Investors today have numerous stock discovery tools at their disposal. If you're not sure where to put your money, a simple internet search for "stock ideas" will surface billions of results. Occasionally, I like to glance at the price targets set by Wall Street analysts.