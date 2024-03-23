Overflowing Cups and Cones blesses community with blessing board

HILLSDALE — Overflowing Cups and Cones is starting the spring off with a new twist: a community blessing board!

“The blessing board was something I saw a cafe doing in another state, and knowing our customers who all are so generous and loving, I knew it would be a hit,” said Carie Proctor, who co-owns the cafe with her husband, Earl.

The blessing board allows customers to pre-pay for an item on the menu, including hot food, ice cream, or lattes, and then for someone in need to redeem to item on that ‘blessing ticket.’

“Because we have the most giving and kind hearted customers ever, we are starting a blessing board at OCC,” said Overflowing Cups and Cones in a statement on Facebook. “This board will be in the drive thru for those who might just need a little help for the day - maybe a hot meal, a sweet treat or a coffee. For those who are wanting to pay it forward, simply let the crew know what you’d like to purchase as the blessing & we will write up a ticket.”

The Blessing Board at Overflowing Cups & Cones in Hillsdale.

Proctor said the response from the community since the launch of the blessing board has been incredible.

“We’ve had an overwhelming amount of support, as well as some who have already came to claim their blessing which is awesome,” she said. “We already need a bigger blessing board!”

The community was also quick to thank Overflowing Cups and Cones for taking the initiative to start the blessing board.

“This makes my heart so dang happy. You all are the best. Way to continue to be the light in this world,” said Alisha Green on Facebook.

Proctor added that she is excited for some other projects they are also working on as the summer season comes.

“We are in the works of updating the outdoor seating area again this season,” she said. “We hope to bring a little farm life to the back yard.”

Overflowing Cups and Cones also plans to add some new items to its menus, including new drink and ice cream options.

“Everyone can stay tuned on Facebook for the new items.,” Proctor said.

While the cafe stays open year-round, Proctor added that they do look forward to the summer months.

“We didn’t close for the winter but what gets us excited for the summer months is seeing all our friends gather in the back yard for Praise and Worship Nights! That’s were local worship artist lead us in time of music, fellowship and prayer,” Proctor said.

Overflowing Cups and Cones is open Monday - Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. It is located at 214 S Broad Street, Hillsdale.

— Elyse Apel is a correspondent for The Hillsdale Daily News. She can be reached by email at ehawkins@hillsdale.edu.

