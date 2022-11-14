U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Overhaul Selected as Launch Partner for Microsoft's Supply Chain Center to Accelerate Supply Chain Transformation

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul, a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, is one of the launch partners on a significant initiative for Microsoft, joining its newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Center and Microsoft Supply Chain Platform to advance visibility, predictability and resilience for global, multimodal supply chains.

Shippers and manufacturers continue to search for solutions to lingering supply chain constraints. According to Forrester, 72% of companies are looking to leverage emerging technologies to develop strategies that enhance their supply chain and workforce. As a native experience within Microsoft Supply Chain Center, customers benefit from Overhaul's data to inform of real time supply chain risk scenarios and allow customers to better test those scenarios rapidly.

"Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, and customers are demanding more actionable insights to help them understand and act on what is happening in real-time," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "They don't want long deployments or heavy integrations, they need solutions that return on investment in the short term with long term growth to adapt to the evolving needs of their business. Collaboration and interoperability are vital pieces of the supply chain, by delivering our solution with Microsoft, we will take supply chains from being able to sense and respond, to being capable of anticipating and acting, helping shippers deliver truly innovative supply chains in far less time and with greater precision."

"In-transit shipments are the black hole of the supply chain," said David Warrick, Executive Vice President of Enterprise at Overhaul. "Without visibility, companies are left unaware of what happens to a shipment or product once it leaves a dock. Overhaul's in-transit visibility, risk, and compliance data empowers a deeper level of real-time risk scenarios with new, contextual data down to the product level."

The Microsoft Supply Chain Center will enable customers to deploy the Overhaul solution, leveraging the Azure platform in a simple flow with straight forward authentication and all the capabilities that Microsoft brings to the customer. Microsoft PowerApps allows Overhaul to provide top tier analytics on customers' data, and as the Microsoft Supply Chain Center continues to evolve, the opportunity to work closely with other solution providers to enable Supply Chain as a Service becomes a real possibility.

"With native integration of Overhaul's solution into Microsoft Supply Chain Center, customers can more quickly gain visibility into their transportation services, ultimately enabling greater agility amidst today's environment of frequent disruption," said Ray Smith, VP, Supply Chain, Microsoft Business Applications and Platform.

The Microsoft Supply Chain Center is now available in public preview. Learn more about Overhaul's work with Microsoft.

About Overhaul:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the only data-agnostic supply chain visibility and security solution. Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's experienced team members hold thousands of years of logistics experience, partnering with each client to create a comprehensive solution for their entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

