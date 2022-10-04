Overhead Cables Market to observe USD 17.67 Bn incremental growth; APAC to have the largest market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The overhead cables market size is expected to increase by USD 17.67 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. Factors such as growing population, rapid industrialization, urban migration, and higher living standards are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, YOY growth rates, regional growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download PDF Report Sample before purchasing our full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Overhead Cables Market 2022-2026

The overhead cables market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market growth is primarily driven by increased renewable power generation. The growing focus on sustainable energy generation has resulted in a shift toward the adoption of renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines, solar power, and others. Renewable energy is currently the fastest-growing source of electricity generation. The amount of electricity generated from renewable energy sources is growing by more than 2.5% per year. Thus, with increased investments in renewable energy generation globally, the demand for new installations of overhead cables is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials might reduce the growth potential in the segment. Aluminum and copper are the primary raw materials used in the manufacture of overhead cables. The volatile prices of these materials lead to significant volatility in the cost of sales or revenue for cable manufacturers. When raw material prices escalate, vendors can expect a rise in their gross profit margins. This can happen if they increase the final selling price to recover the rise in the cost of raw materials, provided there is ample demand for the product. If vendors are unable to raise the amount due to the presence of stiff competition among the market players, their gross revenue decreases.

The overhead cables market is segmented by type (high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth will be significant in the high voltage overhead cables segment. The segment is driven by increased investments in T&D infrastructure upgrades, growing power generation capacity, and increased use of renewable sources to generate electricity.

By region, APAC will provide significant growth opportunities for vendors. The region will account for 34% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in urban population and increased investments in T&D networks, especially in countries such as China, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Thailand are driving the growth of the regional market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Download Sample Report Here

The overhead cables market covers the following areas:

Overhead Cables Market Sizing

Overhead Cables Market Forecast

Overhead Cables Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Brugg Kabel AG

Dubai Cable Co Pvt

Encore Wire Corp

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

KEC International Ltd

KEI Industries Ltd

LS Cable and System Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT AS

Prysmian Spa

Riyadh Cables Group of Companies

Schneider Electric SE

Southwire Co. LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Synergy Cables Ltd.

Tratos Cavi S.p.A.

Universal Cables Ltd.

Related Reports:

Overhead Cables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Brugg Kabel AG, Dubai Cable Co Pvt, Encore Wire Corp, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, KEC International Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Riyadh Cables Group of Companies, Schneider Electric SE, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Synergy Cables Ltd., Tratos Cavi S.p.A., and Universal Cables Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 High voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Medium voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Low voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Encore Wire Corp

10.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

10.6 KEC International Ltd

10.7 KEI Industries Ltd

10.8 LS Cable and System Ltd.

10.9 Nexans SA

10.10 NKT AS

10.11 Prysmian Spa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

NZS 1429

60502

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overhead-cables-market-to-observe-usd-17-67-bn-incremental-growth-apac-to-have-the-largest-market-share--technavio-301638843.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.