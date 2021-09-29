U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

As Overhead Expenses Skyrocket and Healthcare Is Consolidated by Large Corporations, a Champion Emerges for Private Practices - Lina Expands to New Location, Continuing to Redefine Private Practices

·4 min read

'We provide spaces where passionate and independent practitioners want to work - a clinical setting, without the clinical feeling'

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lina (https://lina.co/) announced a major expansion into the Florida healthcare space by opening up a new central location in Aventura, between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. With two thriving Manhattan locations already, Lina is a trailblazer in the flex workspace industry, redefining and evolving the industry to include a clientele that was long underserved: medical and wellness practitioners. Lina faces the challenge of rising private-practice costs squarely by creating space, community, and support for medical, mental health, and wellness practitioners. Lina invites health and wellness practitioners to join the waiting list now for the Aventura space scheduled to open in spring of 2022.

Medical Exam Suite

"Lina is the first of its kind flexible office space created exclusively for health and wellness professionals," said Rachel Puri, R.N. and Lina Co-Founder. "Over 100 different practices currently call Lina home and our network of cross-specialty providers ranges from podiatrists, dermatologists, and psychotherapists, to nutritionists, acupuncturist aestheticians, and more. The diverse, multispecialty community of healthcare specialists is what makes Lina truly unique. We understand the specialized needs of our private healthcare practitioners, which is even more important now in the midst of a global pandemic. Our newest location in Florida is no exception. Located in the heart of the Aventura Medical District, the newly built space will be designed with both style and functionality in mind. Providers will benefit from concierge services such as a front desk reception team, HIPAA compliant high-speed Wi-Fi, refreshments for members and patients, medical cleaning and sanitizing, and a slew of other services tailored to the unique needs of healthcare providers."

Lina: Dedicated Space for a Thriving Practice

Whether members are an established busy medical practice requiring dedicated private office space, or new practitioners just starting out needing flexibility and access to space by the hour or day, Lina provides beautifully designed office spaces to meet the needs of every type of practice. All Lina spaces include a front desk team to help with patient check ins, a HIPAA compliant Wi-Fi network, medical waste removal, complimentary refreshments for members and patients, and other services. With no long leases or commitments, and all utilities included, providers routinely save tens of thousands of dollars on overhead expenses and are able to launch, expand, and operate their private practice at relatively low risk – something hard to come by these days.

The new Aventura space is located in a new class A building with floor-to-ceiling windows, a spectacular outdoor terrace, and an indoor/outdoor practitioner lounge. Other features include:

  • Same focus on beautiful/functional design and concierge services found at the Manhattan locations, including front desk support, private offices, and fully outfitted on-demand medical, therapy, and bodywork suites ready for patient appointments from day one.

  • Walking distance to the Aventura Hospital, an upcoming passenger train station, and just a few blocks from the bustling Aventura Mall.

  • Access to fitness center and pool; dedicated parking.

  • Rooftop bar and events space; full restaurant and café on site.

  • Close to South Beach, Miami International Airport, and Ft. Lauderdale Airport.

"According to Islander News, more than 330,000 people migrated to Florida in 2020 and that is only expected to increase over the next few years," said Rachel Puri. "The pandemic has strained the medical system to the breaking point across the nation, but states like Florida are feeling the full weight of it. So we've taken all of the hard work out of securing a location, dealing with details like utilities and Wi-Fi, outfitting the space, and many other important minutiae that bog most practitioners down."

For the latest news, along with pictures of office and practitioner space available, follow Lina on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook.

About Lina
Founded by a real estate developer and Registered Nurse husband/wife team, Lina was created to support private practices and empower independent health practitioners alike. An antidote to an ailing and expensive corporate healthcare system, Lina helps private practitioners deal with rising overhead expenses by creating the space, community, and support network they need to thrive.

With locations now in New York City and Aventura, Florida, Lina offers tastefully designed and outfitted medical, therapy, and bodywork offices within a community of multispecialty healthcare providers. All practice independently and on their own terms in HIPPA and OSHA compliant spaces. Lina is the answer to so many logistical challenges faced by medical, mental health, and wellness professionals today. Explore a new way to practice and office spaces at: www.Lina.co.

Media Contact:
Rachel Puri, Co-Founder and COO
917.920.4455
318817@email4pr.com

Lina NoMad (NYC Location)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-overhead-expenses-skyrocket-and-healthcare-is-consolidated-by-large-corporations-a-champion-emerges-for-private-practices--lina-expands-to-new-location-continuing-to-redefine-private-practices-301387418.html

SOURCE Lina

