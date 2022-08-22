U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,149.66
    -78.82 (-1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,158.26
    -548.48 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,422.48
    -282.74 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.26
    -33.09 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.40
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    -14.40 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.14 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0112 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0460 (+1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4850
    +0.5550 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,312.93
    -132.57 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.21
    -2.74 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Overjet CEO Wardah Inam Receives Excellence in Industry Award from the Edward B. Shils Entrepreneurial Fund

·2 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, the dental industry leader in artificial intelligence solutions, is pleased to share that Dr. Wardah Inam, CEO and co-founder of Overjet, has been selected as the recipient of the "Excellence in Industry" Award for 2022 from the Edward B. Shils Entrepreneurial Fund. The 2022 Shils Innovator Award is given in recognition of Dr. Inam's innovation and entrepreneurial role for advancing oral health and the use of Augmented Intelligence/Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning as a diagnostic aid for dentistry.

Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet)
Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet)

The Shils Awards are given annually in recognition of individuals, organizations, and programs from all parts of the oral health community who contribute to the advancement of the practice of dentistry and the delivery of oral healthcare to all people.

"Since we first conceived of these awards, they've prominently celebrated the innovators, big thinkers, and fearless entrepreneurs whose vision for our industry has shaped the oral health of so many," said Steven W. Kess, President of the Edward B. Shils Entrepreneurial Fund's Board of Directors. "The honorees continue to exemplify Dr. Shil's belief that the values of entrepreneurship and education create long-lasting and far-reaching impacts when carried into the public health sector."

The prestigious award's 2022 recipients include Dr. Rena D'Souza, Director of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, and Dr. Mark Wolff, Dean of University of Pennsylvania's School of Dental Medicine.

"The Excellence in Industry award is a testament to the Overjet team in pioneering dental AI innovations that advance oral health and to our partners and customers who are trailblazers in dental AI adoption," said Dr. Inam. "Overjet's mission is to improve oral health by creating a future that is clinically precise, efficient, and patient-centric. I'm honored by the Edward B. Shils Entrepreneurial Fund's recognition of Overjet's significant positive impact on the oral health community and the health of the public."

The recipients of the Shils Award will be formally honored at the Shils 20th Anniversary Event at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in Philadelphia on October 19, 2022.

ABOUT OVERJET

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between providers, payers, and patients. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet's FDA-cleared platform to drive better care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overjet-ceo-wardah-inam-receives-excellence-in-industry-award-from-the-edward-b-shils-entrepreneurial-fund-301610056.html

SOURCE Overjet

Recommended Stories

  • Vertex (VRTX) Stock Up 36% This Year So Far: What Lies Ahead?

    Vertex's (VRTX) CF sales rise 22% in the first half of 2022, primarily driven by higher sales of Trikafta. Programs in five disease areas are now entering or progressing through late-stage clinical development.

  • Jill Biden leaves isolation after twice testing negative, and Novavax vaccine is now allowed for U.S. teens

    First Lady Jill Biden left isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for COVID twice and was able to join her husband, President Joe Biden, in Delaware.

  • 9 ways the Inflation Reduction Act affects Medicare coverage, and what it means for you

    It's one of the most significant reforms to Medicare in decades. Here's what the new law will mean for your coverage.

  • Having a Long-Term Care Plan Is Crucial. Here Are 2 Hybrid Policy Types to Consider.

    Traditional LTC plans are still offered today, but they're expensive. About 90% of policies sold now are what experts refer to as “hybrid” policies, namely a life insurance policy that is either linked to an LTC policy or has a rider attached.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Wendy's Takes Key Item Off Its Menu

    The fast-food restaurant chain often makes menu changes, but this time it's for a real important reason.

  • Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

    Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection. If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks.

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • Licking Co. Health officials: Vaccine hesitancy, skipped care linger from COVID pandemic

    These were some topics discussed by Licking County health officials at a United Way of Licking County Community Partners Council forum.

  • Fauci to step down as nation’s infectious disease chief

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced Monday that he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year.

  • My dentist told me to stop using dental floss, and to switch to this cheap alternative on Amazon instead

    You'll never complain about flossing again.

  • "You're Using The Bathroom Every 20 Minutes And It Hurts So Bad": This Woman Went Viral For Her Yearlong Experience Chasing Down An Accurate Diagnosis For What Her Doctor First Mislabeled As A UTI

    It's estimated that this condition affects between 3 million and 8 million women — but it is commonly misdiagnosed, downplayed, or mistaken for other conditions.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Pharvaris Stock Crashed — And Why At Least One Analyst Isn't Worried

    Biotech stock Pharvaris plummeted Monday after the Food and Drug Administration placed a pair of its clinical studies on hold.

  • Slow Jogging Vs. Fast Walking: What’s the Difference?

    News to no one: Cardio exercise—you know, the kind that gets your heart rate up—is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. Figuring out the cardio workout that’s right for you, however, can be a bit complicated. Let’s start with slow jogging vs fast walking. There’s been buzz in the fitness world about both forms of exercise for quite some time now, which is why we took a deep dive into their respective pros and cons. Read on for the full scoop, and then go forth and get your steps in, friends.

  • Two surprising reasons behind the obesity epidemic: Too much salt, not enough water

    Salty french fries may taste good, but they just contribute to dehydration and obesity. William Voon/EyeEm via Getty ImagesScientific studies and media coverage are rife with warnings on how sugar, carbohydrates, saturated fat and lack of exercise contribute to obesity. And tens of millions of Americans are still overweight or obese in large part because of the classic Western diet and lifestyle. As an educator, researcher and professor of medicine, I have spent more than 20 years investigating

  • U.S. judge questions Idaho abortion ban in Biden administration challenge

    A U.S. federal judge on Monday expressed concerns that a near-total ban on abortions set to take effect in Idaho could prevent doctors from providing emergency care to women endangered by pregnancy complications, as required by federal law. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Boise made the comments in the U.S. Department of Justice's first challenge to a state's abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the nationwide constitutional right to the procedure. He echoed the Biden administration's concerns that the Idaho law, which takes effect Thursday, could discourage doctors from offering emergency abortions as required by federal law to pregnant women facing the risk of death or serious injury.

  • This E-Commerce Giant Targets the Healthcare Sector

    As we start off a fresh week, let's get caught up on some portfolio and Bullpen news. Amazon has reportedly joined the fray alongside UnitedHealth Group , CVS Health , and home healthcare provider Option Care Health to acquire home health service provider Signify Health . The potential bid by Amazon should remove any doubt the company is targeting the healthcare sector, especially as this news follows just a few weeks ago that it would acquire One Medical Sign.

  • Medicare enrollees to see Inflation Reduction Act benefits ‘very soon,’ health official says

    Department of Health and Human Services CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure discusses the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Medicaid and Medicare, health care costs, and the law’s benefits.

  • Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health - Bloomberg

    Amazon's reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer's ambitions in healthcare, and comes a month after it agreed to buy One Medical, which operates brick-and-mortar doctor's offices and offers telehealth services, for $3.49 billion. UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid for Signify, in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg reported.

  • Doctors Say This is the Fastest Way to Lower Your Blood Sugar

    High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) is closely associated with type 2 diabetes, and can lead to serious health conditions if left untreated. "Diabetes is a condition expected to gradually progress over time," says Vidya Aluri, MD. "If type 2 diabetes goes untreated, the high blood sugar can affect various cells and organs in the body. Complications include kidney damage, often leading to dialysis, eye damage, which could result in blindness, or an increased risk for heart disease or stroke. Unfortu