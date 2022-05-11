U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.00
    -41.75 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,860.00
    -227.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,141.75
    -207.25 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.90
    -13.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    +2.79 (+2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.80
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.36
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0340
    +0.0410 (+1.37%)
     

  • Vix

    33.99
    -0.76 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6470
    +0.2170 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,419.95
    -2,753.21 (-8.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    674.25
    -42.96 (-5.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.77
    +15.55 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Overjet Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising A.I. Companies Shaping the Future

·2 min read

Overjet is the only dental and one of the five healthcare A.I. start-ups in Forbes' annual list of companies using artificial intelligence to create a better future

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet has been named one of North America's Top A.I. Companies Shaping the Future on the annual Forbes AI 50 list, a definitive ranking of the most promising artificial intelligence companies in the U.S. The Forbes AI 50 list is published in partnership with Sequoia Capital.

Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet)
Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet)

The Forbes editorial team acknowledged that AI technology is driving advancements in every industry, but that it can be difficult to identify which companies are utilizing such technology in transformative and measurable ways. The Forbes AI 50, now in its fourth edition, identifies companies at the forefront of the field for whom AI is at the heart of their products and services.

Wardah Inam, Co-Founder & CEO at Overjet, said, "The entire Overjet team is honored to be included on the very prestigious Forbes AI 50 list and earn recognition from our industry peers. We are on the quest to improve oral health by creating a future that is clinically precise, efficient & patient-centric. It is incredibly rewarding to have our mission recognized not only for our organization but for our partners and customers who are trailblazers."

Overjet was founded in 2018 to create a dental AI platform capable of supporting providers and payers to enhance clinical care and administrative efficiency. The datasets Overjet processes are massive in scale, containing millions of data points, including images and text. Overjet's AI models combine advanced data science methods, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and advanced statistical models across disparate data sets encompassing multi-dimensional formats. The company has pioneered ground-breaking technology for detecting, quantifying and visualizing pathologies including bone loss, caries, and decay to support clinicians and improve patient outcomes.

Overjet's partners and customers span multiple industries, including insurance, dental, research, and education. The company's insurance sector customers include some of the major health plans reaching over 75 million people in the U.S.

Forbes received over 400 submissions for their selection process, with each company's technology, business model, customers, and financials (funding, valuation, and revenue history) meticulously detailed. Sequoia Capital then applied an algorithm to identify more than 120 with the highest quantitative scores, and then a panel of 12 expert AI judges in academia, new IPO executives, venture capital and international technology companies identified the 50 most compelling companies. The complete Forbes AI 50 list for 2022 can be found here.

To learn more on how Overjet uses AI to support providers and payers to enhance clinical care and administrative efficiency, please book your demo: www.overjet.com

CONTACT
Connie Zheng
Overjet PR
Press@overjet.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overjet-named-to-forbes-ai-50-list-of-most-promising-ai-companies-shaping-the-future-301544947.html

SOURCE Overjet

Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript]

    Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, joined Yahoo Finance on May 10 to discuss her outlook on inflation and the central bank's response.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Analysis-Aircraft lessors gird to battle insurers over Russia jet default

    Lessors with hundreds of jets stuck in Russia are preparing for what one said would be a "vigorous" pursuit of insurance claims while maintaining discreet contact with some customers after Moscow blocked the jets from leaving. The loss of over 400 leased planes worth almost $10 billion since Western countries sanctioned Russia has led to a string of lessors writing down hundreds of millions of dollars in recent weeks. But the lessors, speaking at a major industry conference in Dublin, said they may have to wait years to find out how much they will secure from unpredictable battles with insurers.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy On Its Big First-Quarter Covid Vaccine Number?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after beating first-quarter Covid vaccine sales expectations? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Investors think unlikely Musk buys Twitter at agreed $44 billion price

    The implied probability of the deal closing at that price fell below 50% when Twitter shares hit $46.75, based on the $54.20 deal price and Twitter's shares having closed at $39.31 on April 1, the last trading day before Musk revealed he had amassed a stake in the social media company. Twitter shares fell as much as 3% to touch a low of $46.50 in afternoon trading. Twitter said at the time that Musk secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and was providing a $21 billion equity commitment.

  • Swedish Match strikes record high on Philip Morris $16 billion takeover move

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Match shares leapt to a record high on Tuesday after Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International Inc said it was in talks to buy the Stockholm-based company in a bet on the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives. A deal could be announced imminently valuing Swedish Match at close to $16 billion including debt, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Swedish Match makes most of its profit from Swedish-style snuff called "snus", but sales of its Zyn tobacco-free nicotine pouches are growing rapidly in Scandinavia and the United States.

  • Stock Market Losses Pile Up As Nasdaq Plunges 3.5%; Now This Sector Crumbles

    The stock market continued to melt down in afternoon trading as the Nasdaq's losses exceeded 3% and indexes traded around session lows. Energy stocks, which had been holding up, fell broadly and damaged one of the few pockets of strength.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Romania Raises Key Rate More Than Expected to 3.75% as Prices Swell

    (Bloomberg) -- Romania’s central bank raised interest rates more than expected, stepping up the pace of tightening as it struggles to tame the fastest inflation in almost two decades and catch up with regional peers. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Fluct

  • Pence Rips Socially Minded Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce B

  • Crypto turmoil worsens as Bitcoin plummets below $30,000 and Terra’s stablecoin loses peg and falls to 66 cents

    For crypto, it’s beware the ides of May. Again.

  • Hyatt Hotels stock set to rally after narrower-than-expected loss, revenue that nearly tripled

    Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp. were indicated up more than 1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the hotel operator beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, amid "record levels of leisure demand." Net losses narrowed to $73 million, or 67 cents a share, from $304 million, or $2.99 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss was 33 cents, beating the FactSet loss consensus of 38 cents. Total revenue nearly tripled to $1.28 billion from $438

  • UST Stablecoin Veers Wildly From Dollar Peg. Here's the Latest

    By tapping into its bitcoin reserves, UST’s salvation may have exacerbated a bitcoin sell-off that brought BTC to its lowest price since July 2021.

  • Seagen CEO goes on leave amid domestic violence allegations

    Seagen Chief Medical Officer Roger Dansey is taking over as interim CEO for the company, which is conducting an investigation with an independent law firm.

  • Hedge fund Tiger Global loses $17 billion due to tech stock rout

    The hedge fund Tiger Global has lost roughly two-thirds of the cumulative gains it's made for investors since its inception in 2001, according to data from an investor that tracks the industry.

  • This Selloff Has Been a Long Time Coming. That Should Make It Less Scary.

    Internet providers to cut prices as Biden pushes access, Goldman Sachs is cutting back on its SPAC business, Fed officials are set to speak ahead of inflation data, and other news to start your day.

  • Bitcoin Recovers to $32K After Dipping Below $30K to 10-Month Low

    Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $30,000 for the first time in ten months.

  • BioNTech Earnings Top Forecasts on Strong Sales of Covid-19 Vaccine

    The German biotech company earned €14.24 a share in the first quarter from revenue of €6.37 billion.

  • ThredUp Increases Top-line Revenues, But Fails to Impress Investors

    Company shares reach a new low, closing down more than 13 percent Monday, and falling about 10 percent more after the market closed.