Overland Park Regional Medical Center Extends Leadership in Robotic Treatment of Heart Rhythm Disorders with Plans for Second Stereotaxis System

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that Overland Park Regional Medical Center (OPRMC) is establishing its second robotic program for the treatment of heart rhythm disorders.



OPRMC, a part of HCA Midwest Health, first established a robotic heart rhythm care program in 2019. Since then, it has built a leading practice that applies advanced robotic technology to treat a broad range of arrhythmias, including those often considered too challenging for traditional approaches. OPRMC is now among the first in the nation to adopt the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system, the latest advance in robotic technology and will become the first hospital in the U.S. to double its capacity for robotic cardiac ablation with two Stereotaxis systems for patients receiving minimally invasive cardiac ablation procedures.

“The Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at OPRMC has successfully built a reputation for leadership in clinical care and healthcare research. Our robotic electrophysiology program has been an important pillar in that success,” said Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, Executive Medical Director for the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. “We are excited to bring the latest robotic technology to our community.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias - abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Dr. Lakkireddy and Overland Park Regional Medical Center as they improve patient care, advance clinical science, and continue to grow a leading arrhythmia care program in Kansas City,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

