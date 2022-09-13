U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.69
    -91.72 (-2.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,789.89
    -591.45 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,893.22
    -373.19 (-3.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.40
    -28.20 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.33 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    -0.0092 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4430
    +0.0810 (+2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    -0.0115 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8920
    +1.0920 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,405.76
    -907.31 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.91
    -21.79 (-4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.33
    -68.70 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Overland Park Regional Medical Center Extends Leadership in Robotic Treatment of Heart Rhythm Disorders with Plans for Second Stereotaxis System

Stereotaxis, Inc.
·2 min read
Stereotaxis, Inc.
Stereotaxis, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that Overland Park Regional Medical Center (OPRMC) is establishing its second robotic program for the treatment of heart rhythm disorders.

OPRMC, a part of HCA Midwest Health, first established a robotic heart rhythm care program in 2019. Since then, it has built a leading practice that applies advanced robotic technology to treat a broad range of arrhythmias, including those often considered too challenging for traditional approaches. OPRMC is now among the first in the nation to adopt the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system, the latest advance in robotic technology and will become the first hospital in the U.S. to double its capacity for robotic cardiac ablation with two Stereotaxis systems for patients receiving minimally invasive cardiac ablation procedures.

“The Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at OPRMC has successfully built a reputation for leadership in clinical care and healthcare research. Our robotic electrophysiology program has been an important pillar in that success,” said Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, Executive Medical Director for the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. “We are excited to bring the latest robotic technology to our community.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias - abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Dr. Lakkireddy and Overland Park Regional Medical Center as they improve patient care, advance clinical science, and continue to grow a leading arrhythmia care program in Kansas City,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis.

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

David L. Fischel

Bethanne Schluter

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Director, Marketing & Communications

 

314-678-6213

Kimberly Peery

B.Schluter@Stereotaxis.com

Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

314-678-6100

 

Investors@Stereotaxis.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Akero's experimental NASH drug meets the primary endpoint in a clinical trial

    Shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. soared 101.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its experimental treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis met a primary and secondary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial. NASH is a liver disease. "The magnitude and general consistency of results observed across the Phase 2a BALANCED and Phase 2b HARMONY studies increase the probability of success in Phase 3 and position EFX to potentially be a foundational monotherapy for patients with N

  • Cannabis Company Tilray Just Made a Major Blunder

    A Tilray press release last week seems to have caused some dismay among Germany's drug regulators.

  • Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

    Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Zoomed 30% Higher Today

    Cancer-focused biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was a stock on fire Monday. On Sunday, Clovis reported that Rubraca tested very well as a monotherapy for ovarian cancer in the initial part of a phase 3 trial. All told, 538 women suffering from high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer took part in the trial.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets Nod for Rolvedon Injection

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) receives FDA approval for its drug candidate, Rolvedon (eflapergrastim), for treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

  • What iPhone 14 wait times say about Apple’s early demand

    A look at delivery estimates indicates traction for Apple Inc.'s most expensive iPhone models as well as resilient demand in Europe despite economic concerns in that market, according to an Evercore ISI analyst.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry vs. CrowdStrike

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) represent two very different ways to invest in the cybersecurity market. BlackBerry reinvented itself as an enterprise-oriented cybersecurity company after retreating from the smartphone market. CrowdStrike has been disrupting traditional cybersecurity companies with its cloud-native Falcon platform.

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • BioMarin Says One Participant Diagnosed With Leukemia In Late-Stage Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial

    In an SEC filing, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) said that, in August, a participant in its valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270) phase 3 study was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Based on BioMarin's assessment of the case to date, including initial genetic testing of the leukemic cells, BioMarin believes at this time that this cancer is unrelated to BMN 270. In August, the hemophilia A gene therapy received conditional European approval. The overall rate o

  • Here Are 10 of the Best New Features of iOS 16 for Your iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again when your iPhone gets an upgrade, giving you a slew of new features to tinker with. Apple’s iOS 16 is available for download now for owners of the iPhone 8 and onwards. Apple says the new operating system offers “all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm o

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • What to know about the new Omicron booster and flu shot season￼

    It’s safe to schedule your COVID booster and flu shot at the same time–and smart, experts say.

  • Investors Bet Ketamine Treatment Will Revolutionize Mental-Health Care

    Hundreds of clinics specializing in ketamine treatment for depression and other mood disorders have popped up in the U.S. in recent years. WSJ visits one clinic, Nushama, to learn why some entrepreneurs are betting that demand for ketamine will continue to rise. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann/WSJ

  • iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

    Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone. Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. Every previous year, those new operating systems have arrived at the same time – but Apple announced in recent weeks that the tablet version was not yet ready, and it is expect to arrive this month.

  • Regulus Shares Surge After Early-Stage RGLS8429 Data In Rare Kidney Disease

    Biopharmaceutical company Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares jumped after topline safety and Pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) trial of RGLS8429 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). ADPKD is characterized by the development of multiple fluid-filled cysts, primarily in the kidneys. The data exhibited that RGLS8429 has a favorable safety and PK profile. RGLS8429 was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported. Related

  • Oracle Reports Sales That Meet Estimates, Touts Cerner Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp.’s quarterly sales jumped 18%, buoyed by the software maker’s transition to cloud computing and the acquisition of health records provider Cerner.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starti

  • Numinus provides update on acquisition integration and announces new client financing options

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus", the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) is pleased to provide an update on the integration of the Novamind acquisition, which completed on June 10, 2022.

  • Vegan yoga instructor couple refuse to eat sugar or salt

    Allee and Hendry Gurung only eat potatoes, rice or pasta once every few days

  • Sarepta (SRPT) Stock Up 76.8% in Three Months: Here's Why

    Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is progressing with the development of its pipeline, which focuses on treating DMD. It expects to initiate a BLA filing for its DMD gene therapy by year-end

  • 1 Green Flag for Verizon -- and 1 Red Flag

    The telecom giant has a massive subscriber base, but it's also carrying a big weight that could make it harder to keep up.