Overland Park tax expert offers help ahead of tax deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, there is still time to beat the deadline on Monday.

While local tax preparers are slammed and schedules are full, we spoke with one tax expert about what you can do if you haven’t filed your taxes yet.

Hellcat stolen in Kansas City caught on camera, found missing engine, tires

For those expecting a refund on your taxes, you won’t receive any penalty if you file past the deadline. “You’re only late when you owe,” Rick Langtry, a certified tax return preparer at Holt Tax said.

“If you’re typically in a refund situation and nothing’s dramatically changed in your circumstances, then you’re probably okay if you don’t file on time.”

If you are late and you know you’re going to end up owing more money, Langtry says that filing an extension can help reduce some of the fees that you would normally incur for missing the deadline.

“The filing penalties can be as extensive as the late payment penalties so you can at least avoid that if you file an extension,” he said.

Patrick Mahomes greets Lionel Messi at Arrowhead before Sporting KC game

Finally, he said that if you’re in a similar situation to last year, sending a payment with your extension can help reduce some of the fees.

“It would be wise to submit a payment with your extension, and that would minimize any penalties you might have in the end.” The late filing and payment fees will begin to rack up on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.