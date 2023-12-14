Overnight lane closure on northbound I-5 near Napavine for overpass work set for Dec. 18

Dec. 14—Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Selby Bridge Company, Inc., is continuing work to replace the damaged bridge girder that helps make up the Koontz Road overpass, spanning across Interstate 5 just south of Napavine.

The work will necessitate lane closures. The first were earlier this week. The next is Dec. 18.

The Koontz Road overpass closed on Sept. 18 and will remain closed through the end of 2023.

From 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18, to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19, a single lane of northbound I-5 near the Koontz Road overpass at milepost 69.35 will close overnight for bridge repair work.

During the overnight, single-lane closure, contractor crews will install new barriers, remove the old ones, perform striping work and install new signage.

As with any highway maintenance and construction project, WSDOT asks travelers to exercise caution through the work zone. To keep both road users and road workers safe, travelers are asked to have patience and obey advanced warning signs.