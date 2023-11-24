Overnight lines for Black Friday beer might be less common, but here's why the day is still huge for local breweries

At 8 a.m. Friday Lakefront Brewery brothers and owners Russ and Jim Klisch opened the doors to their beer hall. Russ rang a cow bell, and both with smiles on their faces welcomed hundreds of customers waiting to get their hands on special-release Black Friday beers.

Among the first through the door was Dave Armstrong, donned in his own black Lakefront Brewery shirt.

He led a line that wrapped around the brewery to a checkout desk set up at the back of the beer hall. By 8:02 a.m. he had in his possession six 19.2-ounce Black Friday cans and commemorative glass. With his task complete, he had one place on his mind.

"My bed," he said.

Armstrong arrived at Lakefront, 1872 N. Commerce St., at 6 p.m. on Thursday and stayed up all night to be among the first through the door.

"It’s a fun night to hang out. For my son-in-law and I, it's become a family tradition," Armstrong said. "That tradition is to hang out here all night long and to reunite with friends who have been up front with us."

Lakefront launched Black Friday beers in 2012

Lakefront was the pioneer of the Black Friday special release beer in Milwaukee, starting in 2012. Beer enthusiasts would wait all night to guarantee their bottles.

While a few dozen people pulled all-nighters in honor of their tradition, the overnight stays were less common this year.

Sami Wallace first came to Lakefront Brewery for the Black Friday beer release in 2021.

"We’ve been here before and the line had been crazier than it is today so we decided wed get here a little earlier and scope it out, but it was really fun," she said.

Wallace and her friends arrived Lakefront a little after 3:30 a.m. They were about 30th in the line that snaked down the ramp in front of Lakefront Brewery, through the parking lot, and down the riverwalk. Wallace had her eyes on Lakefront's triple black IPA, which seemed to be the most popular release of the four Black Friday brews.

"We were a little concerned so we decided to get here a little earlier. We really didn’t need to, but it was still a great time," she said. "I'm surprised that we ended up on the ramp. I thought it be full of people who were here over night."

Russ Klisch also noted there were fewer people in line, but said he expected the limited edition beer to sell out. It is the first year Lakefront allowed customers to buy as many bottles as the wish. In past years they limited two of each variety to each person.

"People will come all day long," Klisch said. "People realize we have enough beer so they don't show up early, they come later."

Still, he estimated about 500 people were in line by the time that the doors opened.

"It has to warm your heart when you have that many people standing outside wanting some of your product," Klisch said.

Dave Parbs was close to walking inside about 20 minutes after the doors had opened. He arrived around 5:30 a.m.

He first came to Lakefront Brewery on Black Friday 11 years ago, and has come with his daughter for the last five years.

"This is the best Black Friday shopping I can think of," Parbs said.

He also noticed fewer people in line.

"Usually when I get here, by 8 o'clock the line is wrapped much further back. It seems like the novelty is wearing off for other people and amateurs," he said. "We like to get here early so we can get in line for the next place."

Eagle Park, Third Space, Black Husky also offered special releases

Eagle Park, 823 E. Hamilton St., is where they headed next. It is one of about 30 Milwaukee-area breweries that followed in Lakefront's footsteps with a special beer released on Black Friday.

Klisch was happy that the Black Friday beer trend has spread.

“It’s tradition,” he said. “You see all the breweries not only in Milwaukee but the brewers in Madison and around Wisconsin having a beer celebration on Black Friday. I’m proud of the fact that we started this tradition here.”

Andy Gehl, owner of Third Space Brewing, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave., said he expects to sell less on Black Friday than in years past.

“I would say that it is still the biggest day in beer for the city of Milwaukee,” Gehl said. “How crowded the breweries are though, has dipped a bit. I’m not sure it’s changing habits as much as there are so many choices now.

“It’s not like most beer consumers have their one go-to spot. I think they’re pretty loyal to the crop as a whole,” he said. “People who used to make five purchases here might be going five places now and one purchase at each stop.”

Gehl expects Third Space’s Cellar Stash, a two-year barrel-aged stout, to sell out because they only made one barrel of it. Their other release, Deconstructed Dessert, a six-pack, is expected to be available throughout the weekend, Gehl said.

“In the hey-day of barrel-aged Black Friday beers, we would sell out,” Gehl said.

But it’s still a strong day for the Milwaukee brewery.

“You still want to be a part of the Black Friday tradition,” he said.

Klisch compared the expansion of the Black Friday beer release options to another Wisconsin restaurant tradition.

“I would say that to me, it’s like the Lenten fish fry,” he said. “A cook wouldn’t say, I shouldn’t have a fish fry because everyone else is doing it. It’s the first week of Lent and it’s fun and it’s the one time of year everyone is looking for it.”

MobCraft focuses on Advent calendars

MobCraft Brewing, 505 S. 5th St., was one brewery that did dip out of the Black Friday beer market, due to a myriad of reasons, including staffing.

“We produced 7,000 Advent calendars, which is a huge undertaking. We wanted to make sure that our beer for that was fresh and ready for order,” said Ryan Doolan, owner of MobCraft Brewing.

MobCraft started the beer Advent calendar, filled with 24 unique beers, in 2020 as an effort to try something new after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“They have been amazingly successful,” he said. "We're focused on keeping that around."

In years past for Black Friday, MobCraft released their beer Kringle Monster.

“We made the decision pretty early that we weren’t going to do an exclusive brew for Black Friday,” Doolan said. “We dug back into our cellar and pulled out some really cool stuff that we saved from years past and those will be on draft line Friday.”

That includes their Paddyshaw beer from 2022, and Central Waters' Black Gold 2021 vintage and 24 2022 vintage.

Instead of focusing on Black Friday, MobCraft is hosting Stout Fest Dec. 9. It will release Padishah, a barrel-aged imperial stout.

At Black Husky Brewing, 909 E. Locust St., owner Tim Eichinger released their specialty brew on Wednesday, appropriately a part of their annual "Ahead of the Pack" beer series.

"We think that the Fridays have so much going on," Eichinger said. "We're trying to give people a chance to maybe now have more time to check more places out. People are checked out of work on Wednesday. It's a good way to get the weekend started."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Black Friday beer sales remain strong at local breweries