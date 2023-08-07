Oversea-Chinese Banking (SGX:O39) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.40

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (SGX:O39) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of August to SGD0.40. This will take the annual payment to 6.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Oversea-Chinese Banking's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Oversea-Chinese Banking has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Oversea-Chinese Banking's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 54%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 15.9% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 54% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.6% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Oversea-Chinese Banking has been growing its earnings per share at 7.1% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Oversea-Chinese Banking's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Oversea-Chinese Banking that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Oversea-Chinese Banking not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

