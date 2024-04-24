Overseas Education's (SGX:RQ1) Dividend Will Be Increased To SGD0.013

Overseas Education Limited (SGX:RQ1) will increase its dividend on the 10th of May to SGD0.013, which is 18% higher than last year's payment from the same period of SGD0.011. This takes the dividend yield to 6.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Overseas Education's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 80% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

EPS is set to fall by 0.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 76%, meaning that most of the company's earnings is being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.0275 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.013. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 7.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Overseas Education May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Although it's important to note that Overseas Education's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Overseas Education's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Overseas Education you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

