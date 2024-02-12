Oversized six bedroom cape in Somerset sold for over $600k: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Somerset is an oversized dormered cape that sold for $623,000.

Conveniently located less than a minute away from Route 103 and Route 195, 566 Kathleen Ave. is the perfect family home filled with spacious rooms and ample storage.

A welcoming farmer’s porch greets you as you enter the 3,501-square-foot home filled with gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The home boasts six bedrooms, an updated kitchen, two cozy family rooms, and two inviting living rooms.

Situated on .26 acres of land, the property has a two-car garage and a large deck with a private backyard. It was last sold in 1992 for $125,000.

Real Estate

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

Milton Street, for $210,000

from Milton Rt to Long Built Homes Inc.

2 Westview Drive, for $420,000

from Ais Re-Development Corp to John B. Nelson.

Fall River

10 Aberdeen Street, for $375,000

from Shane Dilorenzo to Jared M. Almeida.

511 Buffinton Street #C, for $230,000

from Younes Abesi to Richard J. Hindle.

198 Kilburn Street, for $405,000

from Yan P. Li to Cera Langton.

39 Quarry Street, for $820,000

from Etienne Enterprises LLC to 39 Quarry St LLC.

2530 S Main Street, for $365,000

from Natagenwa Prop Soln LLC to Landon E. Ruiz.

Stafford Road, for $160,000

from Kerry Souza to Maria F. Camara.

106 Swindells Street, for $310,000

from Richard J. Hindler to Qudratullah Baber.

420 Woodman Street, for $360,000

from Kane Rt to David Bento.

New Bedford

36 Acushnet Avenue, for $375,000

from Jose V. Medeiros to N2 Investments LLC.

980 Belleville Avenue, for $395,000

from Jennifer D. Lima to Noah S. Beaulieu.

46 Cottage Street, for $170,000

from Adalnberto M. Garcia to Jordan Rabb.

114-116A County Street, for $1,045,000

from Afonso Reatal Prop LLC to Kinet Real Estate LLC.

623 County Street, for $550,000

from Blue Canyon New Bedford L to Vikas Shah.

639-647 County Street, for $1,330,000

Story continues

from County St House LLC to Carline Investments LLC.

277 Emma Street, for $210,000

from Violette Roland A Est to Yahweh Properties LLC.

162 Harvard Street, for $336,000

from Bairos Margaret Est to Joseph Messina.

554 Hawes Street, for $350,000

from Robert Lima to Kennedi Silva.

442 Hillman Street, for $100,000

from Roni D. Dinis to Mileida M. Dinis.

212 Lafayette Street, for $475,000

from Anthonio H. Ferreira to Robert Bettencourt.

27 Nash Road, for $572,500

from John Bispo to Bertholand Denis.

942 Phillips Road, for $440,000

from John Afonso Prop LLC to Shane Breton.

488 Prescott Street, for $350,000

from Marjorie A. Mello to Jeremy J. Lima.

1120 Rhonda Drive, for $460,000

from Elcy P. Tavares to Vicente R. Jimenez.

88 Ruth Street, for $135,000

from Arei LLC to Yahweh Properties LLC.

158 Tinkham Street, for $455,000

from Natalino Peixoto to Ricardino O. Debarros.

672 W Rodney French Boulevard, for $465,000

from Michael A. Heffernan to Daniel M. Perry.

Somerset

566 Kathleen Avenue, for $623,000

from Marc D. Cardinal to Lavern Moore.

Swansea

Maple Street, for $200,000

from Mark A. Camara to Brandon Witter.

72 Randall Shea Drive, for $265,000

from Randolph E. Blake to Randall Shea Dr Nt.

52 Worthen Street, for $460,000

from John J. Cormier to Carolyn C. Sauck.

Tiverton

236 Hooper Street, for $225,000

from Idalina Heroux to E Ring Property Mgmt Corp.

2 Mathew Road, for $455,000

from Felipe D. Ramos to James B. Telford.

Westport

1058 State Road, for $30,000

from John A. Sherman to Three Sons Rt.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in February for the Greater Fall River area