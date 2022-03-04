Overstock to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Overstock.com, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, announces its participation in the Bank of America 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference and the D.A. Davidson 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference, as detailed below.



Bank of America 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference: March 8 – 9, 2022

Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings on March 8, 2022. The conference will be held in-person at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

D.A. Davidson 5 th Annual Consumer Growth Conference: March 10, 2022

Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings. The conference will be held virtually.

“Our move to a 100% home-focused assortment this year should enable the Overstock brand to enhance its association with home and continue to gain market share. We believe this strategy will support both growth and profitability over the long-term,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the investment community at these upcoming conferences.”

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products. In 2014, Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

Story continues

O, Overstock.com, O.com, and Club O are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the conferences. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts



Investor Relations:

Lavesh Hemnani

ir@overstock.com





Media Relations:

Sarah Factor

pr@overstock.com



