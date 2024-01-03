Are You Overtipping? Save More in 2024 With 5 Expert Examples of When It’s Ok To Skip

megaresp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If it seems like you’re being asked to leave a tip nearly everywhere you go these days, well, this may in fact be the case. Customers are being asked to tip in places where they were never asked to tip before: when buying a coffee, or restaurant food to-go, or at small shops and stores, etc.

“People are really feeling imposed upon,” etiquette expert, speaker and author of “Mr. Manners” Thomas Farley explained to CNBC. “We’re already living through inflationary times. Everything is crazy expensive. And on top of that, you’re being asked, every time you turn around, ‘How much would you like to tip?'”

According to Pew Research Center, a large majority of Americans say they’re being asked to tip service workers more frequently than in the past. In fact, about 72% of U.S. adults say tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago, a phenomenon known as “tipflation.” Tipflation not only creates higher prices for consumers but creates a sense of pressure and a feeling of guilt if you don’t tip. However, there are five situations where experts say it’s okay not to tip.

1) When You Experience Poor Service

Tipping is certainly optional when you experience less than optimal customer service. If your waiter or waitress didn’t check on you even once while you were dining, your barber botched your latest haircut or if your takeout food was delivered cold or damaged, a tip is certainly not in order.

2) When You Work With Professionals

When working with licensed professionals, such as a doctor, a lawyer or a plumber, a tip is not necessary. You might feel inclined but it’s not necessary to tip anyone that earns a salary through a profession or trade.

3) When You’re at an Open Bar Event

Typically when you’re a patron at a bar, even if you’re just ordering a quick drink, a tip is expected. That said, if you attend an open bar event where someone else is picking up the tab for everyone’s drinks, you can assume that whoever is hosting will be tipping the bartender. Additional tips would be appreciated, but you shouldn’t feel obliged.

4) When You’re Purchasing Something With Counter Service

Far too often these days, tips are requested at the cashier when purchasing food or drinks for takeout or casual counter service in a quick-service establishment such as a coffee shop or fast food restaurant. When the “leave a tip” screen pops up on the point of sale system, try not to feel pressured to pay extra for your morning cup of coffee or a quick midday lunch near the office.

5) When You’re Being Asked to Double Tip

Sometimes tips are added as a line item on a bill, such with table service at a restaurant. Restaurants may automatically add a tip to tables with larger parties, but then there will also be an option to add a tip when you’re paying the bill. If you don’t check your bill carefully, you could end up paying a double tip. While a tip line is added to the final bill, you’re definitely not obliged to add extra if a tip has already been built into the bill.

